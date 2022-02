Compass shares have remained in a downtrend and have lost more than 50% of their value since IPO. In many cases, it takes years for the market to realize that a sweet deal had been hiding in plain sight all along. Right now, I think Compass (COMP) sits in that "undiscovered" territory - investors are still a bit confused about the business model and if it can be a multi-year success. What is seemingly opaque to investors, however, is probably more clear to the average consumer who can see Compass real estate signs dominating almost every metro market in the United States, and soon coming to dominate the Midwest and other areas as well.

