“Mrs. Gardiner was my son Judes’ kindergarten and first-grade teacher. My son Jude is in 2nd grade this year he went back to Newman Elementary school after being in virtual school because of the covid-19 pandemic. Jude has fallen so far behind that his reading and writing is really suffering because of the challenges of the past 2 years. Jude came home last week and asked if he could be in a reading class for 30 minutes after school every day. We said yes, of course, because he really needs to improve his reading. We thought The school was doing this for everyone who is behind. Jude gets picked up after his first day of the “extra reading class” and we find out that Mrs. Gardiner went out of her way to find a special reading program for Jude and it wasn’t a reading class it was just Jude and Mrs. Gardiner helping him one on one. Mrs. Gardiner isn’t even my sons’ teacher this year and she is taking 30 minutes of her own time every day to help him with his reading. I can’t even explain how emotional it makes me feel because I feel like Jude’s future won’t be as bright if he can’t read and understand things. Mrs. Gardiner doing this means everything to Jude and all of Jude’s family. Mrs. Gardiner is a very big reason my son will be able to succeed in life. I can’t even imagine all the students she has gone out of her way for in all her many years of teaching. She deserves to be recognized for her selfless and extraordinary acts as a teacher.”

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO