Ponca City, OK

Board of Education Approves New Mask Policy

By Jake Goodman
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ponca City Board of Education made a change to the mask policy Monday night during the monthly board of education meeting. The new policy states that masks are...

Richard Allen
1d ago

I can't believe at this point such ignorance is being tolerated by Ponca City residents! Stand up for your children!

