OTTAWA – With February being American Heart Month, the LaSalle County Health Department wants to remind residents that heart disease is the number one killer of women in Illinois, and the U.S. While heart disease has traditionally been seen as a “man’s disease”’ one in three women dies of heart disease each year. Women are also more likely than men to exhibit signs of heart attack such as shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting or back and jaw pain. Heart attacks are life and death emergencies where every second counts so we encourage people to know their risks.

LASALLE COUNTY, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO