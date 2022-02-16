City of Sharon to discuss dangerous intersection

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Sharon is holding a public hearing Wednesday night to discuss its most dangerous intersection.

It’s at Spencer Avenue and the Shenango Valley Freeway.

A crash there killed Michael Davies , 43, last November.

The city is now asking for neighbors’ input on how to reduce the number of accidents. One proposal is a “no right on red” rule at the intersection.

First News spoke with city manager Bob Fiscus about the intersection last November. He said the city collected data for 35 months, from 2019 up to November of 2021. It showed a total of 12 accidents have happened at the intersection. Many of the accidents caused severe injuries.

Ten of those that occurred were from drivers running a red light. Fiscus said more accidents tend to happen when people run the red light on the freeway headed into downtown.

The meeting is tonight at 6:30 p.m. You can attend in person at the Council Chambers or via Zoom .

