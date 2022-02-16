ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

2 injured in stabbing on Indy’s east side

By Izzy Karpinski
 1 day ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were hurt after a reported stabbing on the east side of Indianapolis Wednesday.

Police were dispatched to the 6200 block of E. Washington Street to investigate a reported stabbing just after 7:45 a.m.

IMPD: Suspect on ankle monitor steals Jeep at gunpoint, shoots at house, crashes into couple during chase

Two people were found with injuries consistent with stab wounds. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated once there is more information.

IN THIS ARTICLE
