2 injured in stabbing on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were hurt after a reported stabbing on the east side of Indianapolis Wednesday.

Police were dispatched to the 6200 block of E. Washington Street to investigate a reported stabbing just after 7:45 a.m.

Two people were found with injuries consistent with stab wounds. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated once there is more information.

