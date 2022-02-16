2 injured in stabbing on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were hurt after a reported stabbing on the east side of Indianapolis Wednesday.
Police were dispatched to the 6200 block of E. Washington Street to investigate a reported stabbing just after 7:45 a.m.
Two people were found with injuries consistent with stab wounds. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
