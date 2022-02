The remains of a miniboat launched by New Hampshire middle schoolers have been discovered by a sixth-grade student in Norway, 462 days and more than 8,300 miles later. It was an eventful journey for the 5.5-foot boat, which was built by two consecutive middle school science classes in partnership with the nonprofit organization Educational Passages and first set sail (uncrewed) from Massachusetts in October 2020. The boat's GPS reported intermittently over the years until the end of January, when a family recovered it from an uninhabited Norwegian island thanks to a social media connection.

RYE, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO