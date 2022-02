This episode is sponsored by Nexo, Arculus, and FTX US. On today’s episode, NLW looks at the news that JPMorgan has opened a lounge in Decentraland. Specifically, he explores whether the growing corporate interest in the metaverse is a positive reflection on the accessibility of the metaverse, or if it should also represent a warning to a Web 3 community that is dreaming of an open, permissionless new internet. The episode also looks at two recent bills in Congress, one which would help preserve consumers’ ability to self-custody their digital assets, and one that would draw reserve guidelines around stablecoins.

