Red Circle Ice Cream will be opening a location Feb. 19 at 3595 Hwy. 6, Sugar Land. The grand opening celebration will include a lion dance at 12:30 p.m. with doors opening at 1 p.m. The ice cream store will be hosting giveaways all weekend long. Red Circle Ice Cream offers premium, handcrafted ice cream paired with made-to-order churros and authentic Hong Kong-style egg waffles. It also offers extra large ice cream-filled macarons and ice cream-filled warm doughnuts. It is also home to The Churro Daddy and The Churro Puff. This will be the brand's second franchise location, bringing the total number of locations to three. All three locations are in the Greater Houston area. 713-252-3749. www.redcirclefranchising.com.

SUGAR LAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO