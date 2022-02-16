See it: surveillance video shows tanker crash that left major roadway shut down

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
NYC Daily Roundup 02/17: Knicks collapse before the Nets at home, CDC considering update to mask guidance & more newsAnthony PayeroNew York City, NY
NYC Daily Roundup 02/16: Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks on masks in schools, Rangers return from break with OT win & more newsAnthony PayeroNew York City, NY
New Romance Novels at the Brooklyn Public LibraryNYC x BKBrooklyn, NY
Cutting Edge Stem Cell Transplant Procedure Cures Woman of HIVYana BostongirlNew York City, NY
New York Family Opens Door for Fake UPS WorkerLiz Fe LifestyleNew York City, NY
FDNY firefighter, 33, dies day after Far Rockaway house fire
“We really don’t know what happened at this time, but we’re investigating all possibilities,” John Hodgens, acting Chief of Department, said.
Police: Neighbor feud sparked mailbox explosions at downtown building in Rochester
The suspect allegedly stated she found dog feces in plastic bags in her mailbox multiple times prior to the explosion.
Father and son found dead in their apartment in Geneva
Deputies were called to the home to do a welfare check by the family as they had not been heard from in over a week.
Police identify 72 year-old victim in Rochester’s 7th homicide
Authorities have blocked off access to pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the surrounding area.
West Monroe man charged with arson
WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers of Oneida County have reported that a West Monroe man is accused of setting fire to his home, threatening the lives of 5 people. Around 12:12 pm on Tuesday, February 15th, Troopers responded to a harassment complaint at an apartment located on County Route 84 […]
Man hospitalized after shooting near Myrtle St. in Rochester
Once at the scene, police located evidence indicating that gunshots had been fired in the area.
‘It’s definitely been tough’: Family of Rochester man killed in crossfire inch closer to justice
Two men were shot that night; one left with paralyzing neck injuries, and the other died.
Rochester home heavily damaged by fire near Lime St.
Flames began spreading to the neighboring residence, about a foot and a half away, according to officials.
Police search for suspects in Perinton gunpoint robbery
Both men had handguns and demanded money. Police say they ordered the woman to get out of her vehicle, then drove it away.
APD: 2 hospitalized after fight at Albany HS
According to the Albany School District Superintendent and Albany Police, two people have been injured at the Albany High School. The school is currently in lockdown because of this incident.
3 teens in custody after carjacking, police chase in Rochester
The stolen car struck a snow bank, ending the pursuit. Inside the car were three juveniles — aged 13, 15 and 16.
DNA confirms mystery animal that escaped wildlife rehab was coyote
An animal that was undergoing testing to determine if it was a dog or coyote has been identified after weeks of speculation on social media.
Marine reservist, nurse charged with fake vaccine card scam
The two New York suspects covered their tracks by referring to “gift cards,” “Cardi Bs,” “Christmas cards” and “Pokemon cards.”
Girl, 5, has not been seen since return to biological family
They're currently in jail on charges of reckless abandonment of a dependent child and reckless endangerment with drugs.
Buffalo’s ‘Angry Cop’ alleges superiors won’t promote him because of his social media activity. Is it true?
“They are bad people – they’re dope boys, they’re drug runners, they’re shooters – but, man, this one song I just love signing it every time," Hy said.
Photo shows 1 million mosquitoes caught on Florida island
According to LCMCD, the mosquitoes were part of a trapping project that happened on Sanibel Island last summer.
A New York State Firefighter Shortage Looms
In addition to the shortage, COVID hasn't helped resolve the problem either, and John D'alessandro with the Firemen's Association of the State of New York said the pandemic has presented a unique challenge.
Canandaigua’s Fire & Ice Winter festival hits Main Street Saturday, Sunday
The festival takes place on Main Street of Canandaigua, with the center of the action at 113 South Main St. On Saturday, it runs from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m., and Sunday it runs from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. General admission for the festival is free.
Trial date set for man arrested for placing flowers at fiancee’s grave
"The officer came back and said there was a warrant out for my arrests, handcuffed me on the side of the road on a Sunday morning," said Hagans.
‘We remain committed to this mission’: Strong Hospital military teams ready to assist in Rochester’s COVID response
Parrinello stressed that while the team's deployment will be helpful in a number of practices, treating capacity issues is part of the plan.
