Mike Krzyzewski is on the last season of his legendary career as head coach of the Duke Blue Devils. His successor will have big shoes to fill, to say the least. And the man who’ll inherit Krzyzewski’s job is Jon Scheyer. Currently an assistant to Krzyzewski in Duke, Scheyer might not have gotten the nod of the Blue Devils program if not for Krzyzewski pulling some strings.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO