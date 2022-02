ATUS - Free Report) reported healthy fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Net income in the quarter was $251.7 million or 56 cents per share compared with $330.5 million or 60 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The decline was primarily due to lower operating income and loss on investments and the sale of affiliate interests. The bottom line, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5 cents.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO