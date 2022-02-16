- Pineapple Salsa!

Bored with your usual fare? Reach back (way back) in your pantry and dig out that can of pineapple you've been hanging on to since pre-COVID days. Inexpensive in price and humble in nature, canned pineapple has a way of dressing up just about any dish. Plus, buying the canned variety means you can enjoy pineapple year-round, and you don't have to worry about how to cut open the raw fruit. Although pineapple is a natural addition to dessert recipes, it also pairs well with ham and other pork, and makes it easy to add a little tropical flair to smoothies and other drinks. Get cooking with your can today using this collection of fun and fruity pineapple recipes.

