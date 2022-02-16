ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
- Pineapple Salsa!

KNOE TV8
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleConsumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites. The Federal Trade Commission said the recent short supply of at-home COVID tests and long lines...

www.knoe.com

KNOE TV8

In the Kitchen: Pineapple Salsa

Chef Darrell Teats was in the kitchen Wednesday morning with a sweet and spicy salsa. Pineapple salsa is sure to wake up your taste buds!. First start with a green pineapple. Slice about a third of the way, leaving the stem on. Angle your knife to cut nice big chunks out of your pineapple. Mix your pineapple chunks with your vegetables, adding lime juice, crushed black pepper and salt. Use your sliced pineapple as a bowl and place the mixture inside. You can even top dishes like smoked catfish and grilled chicken. The colors will really make the dish pop! It can be made ahead of time, leaving for 30 minutes or even overnight overnight. Just be mindful of the extra juices that could accumulate.
KARE 11

Recipe for mango black bean salsa

MINNEAPOLIS — During KARE 11 Saturday, Hy-Vee registered dietitian, Melissa Jaeger RD, LD, discussed heart-healthy cooking swap ideas and shopping tips. Jaeger also talked about Hy-Vee's free Meet Your Metrics Screening event, which is a biometric screening with a Hy-Vee dietitian that uses a finger prick blood sample to help identify cholesterol levels, triglycerides and glucose levels. Screening appointments can be made online here.
KTEN.com

Crispy Salmon Cakes with Mango Salsa

Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/crispy-salmon-cakes-with-mango-salsa. This recipe was written by Sarah Kesseli for Meal Prep on Fleek in collaboration with GoodCook. These crispy salmon cakes are full of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids and finished with refreshing antioxidant-rich mango salsa. The cakes are made with crunchy panko breadcrumbs for an ultra-crispy texture...
The Press

Health-Ade Pineapple Creamsicle

Health-Ade Launches New Seasonal SKU Pineapple Creamsicle Nationwide. LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-Ade, the makers of delicious, bubbly beverages that support a happy and healthy gut, announces its newest seasonal flavor, Pineapple Creamsicle.
Mashed

Nestlé Is Releasing A Sweet New Line Of Smoothie Pouches

Smoothies are a tasty, efficient, and popular way for people to meet nutritional needs. In the United States, the smoothie market was valued at more than $12 billion in 2019, according to Market Data Forecast. Both bottled smoothie brands, like Naked Juice, and chains, such as Jamba, are responsible for a large part of the consumption of these cool, refreshing beverages. Others may feel that homemade smoothies are better than pre-made ones.
Epicurious

Khachapuri for a Crowd

This large-format khachapuri is a brilliant way to save time. Instead of making individual khachapuri, Tina—a village doctor, farmer, and the gentlest soul, who lives high up in the mountains of Svaneti in northwest Georgia—makes made this giant version and it works really well. Ingredients. Makes 1 large...
purewow.com

Vietnamese-Style Summer Rolls

When you’re craving a snack that’s light and fresh (and won’t have you reaching for chips in two hours), look no further than these Vietnamese-style summer rolls from Cristian Broglia’s The Gluten-Free Cookbook. Oh yeah, these babies are naturally gluten free. “Fresh and light, these rice-paper...
The Kitchn

This French Chocolate Is the Best for Baking — And It’s Available at Most Grocery Stores

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Next time you have a mind-blowing chocolate ganache or soufflé at a fine-dining restaurant, ask the server what brand of chocolate they’re using. Chances are high that the pastry chef’s secret to that silky-smooth texture and rich chocolate flavor is Valrhona. The French chocolate brand can be found in Michelin-starred kitchens worldwide — and on shelves at grocery stores like Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods. The chocolate comes in pieces called feves, which are uniquely shaped indented ovals, and they come in white, milk and dark chocolate varieties, with more than a dozen different blends for baking.
myrecipes.com

21 Tantalizing Recipes That Start With Canned Pineapple

Bored with your usual fare? Reach back (way back) in your pantry and dig out that can of pineapple you've been hanging on to since pre-COVID days. Inexpensive in price and humble in nature, canned pineapple has a way of dressing up just about any dish. Plus, buying the canned variety means you can enjoy pineapple year-round, and you don't have to worry about how to cut open the raw fruit. Although pineapple is a natural addition to dessert recipes, it also pairs well with ham and other pork, and makes it easy to add a little tropical flair to smoothies and other drinks. Get cooking with your can today using this collection of fun and fruity pineapple recipes.
Health

Golden Beet & Salsa Verde Pasta

Meanwhile, thinly slice scallions, keeping white and light green parts separate from dark green parts. Add dark green scallion, fennel, parsley, cilantro, garlic, and chile to a food processor and pulse until finely chopped, about 6 pulses. Add lemon zest and juice and 3 tablespoons oil to processor; pulse once or twice just to combine.
iheart.com

Restaurant Busted for Selling Costco Cake

A Redditor has made quite an allegation about a “Red Velvet Cake for Two” he recently ordered at a restaurant. It appeared that his dessert looked just like Costco’s mini red velvet cakes with some vanilla ice cream and a little whipped cream to ‘disguise’ it. Now Costco certainly has some great desserts as well as drinks, snacks, ready-to-eat meals, and more, but it doesn’t seem quite right when you order a restaurant item that you can buy on your own.
Washington Post

Salsa Macha With Mixed Nuts

This salsa might become your new favorite condiment, as its spicy-sweet-tart flavor and chunky texture can make any dish shine. This recipe is ripe for experimentation: As cookbook author Pati Jinich writes, “Choose the dried chiles and nuts that you like, cook in oil until the ingredients change color and smell toasty, then season with vinegar and your favorite sweetener.” Jinich likes to include tiny amaranth seeds, which are popular in Mexican sweets, but if you can’t easily find them, use sunflower or sesame seeds instead. Apply the salsa pretty much anywhere, but it’s especially stellar on guacamole or avocado toast (see related recipe), hummus, soups, eggs – even ice cream. Note that the flavor continues to develop and deepen with time, so while it’s great immediately, it’s even better after a day or two.
WTVCFOX

Finding new and interesting fruits and vegetables

Growing bored with the same old fruits and vegetables in your life? Or maybe you want to try cooking an old family recipe, but you just can’t find the ingredients. As Consumer Reports explains, the solution could be as simple as a home delivery to help you get out of your culinary rut.
countryliving.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
TODAY.com

Which frozen waffle brand is the crispiest? We put 5 to the test

Are you ready to l’eggo your Eggo? Now may be the time after we put five of the most popular frozen waffle brands to the ultimate taste and crisp test. Frankly, there’s not much to dislike about any frozen waffle variety. They’re inexpensive, they’re easy to make, and—for the most part—they taste pretty dang delicious (especially with a pat of butter and drizzle of maple syrup). They’re also convenient for anyone on-the-go because making breakfast is quite literally the last thing you want to think about before heading to school or work.
Allrecipes.com

Baked Cowboy Dip

This delicious, and highly addictive Cowboy Dip used to be called "Cowboy Cr@#k Dip," which is what I called it, many, many times in the original voiceover for this video. Besides the actual word, the recording also contained cr@#k references, cr@#k puns, and a few cr@#k innuendos, which, as I found out shortly after submitting the video, were in violation of new corporate guidelines.
KGUN 9

Avoid Rice Food Poisoning With These Simple Tips

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Many people have heard of E. coli, Listeria, and Salmonella bacteria in foods such...
Reader's Digest

Is Eggplant a Fruit or a Vegetable?

From eggplant parm to stir-fry, ratatouille to roasted vegetables, this delicious purple food is the star of many of our favorite dishes. We know it’s tasty, and it’s definitely one of our five a day, but there’s a little confusion about how it should be classified—namely, is eggplant a fruit or a vegetable?
jamiesfeast.com

Pineapple and Lemon Granita

Granita is a traditional Italian refreshing dessert usually consumed in spring-summer period. This pineapple and lemon granita always reminds me of summer and you can find it in many touristic places across Italy, especially if you are visiting Italy in spring or summer. Refreshing and delicious, here is the recipe:
