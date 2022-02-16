- Pineapple Salsa!

This salsa might become your new favorite condiment, as its spicy-sweet-tart flavor and chunky texture can make any dish shine. This recipe is ripe for experimentation: As cookbook author Pati Jinich writes, “Choose the dried chiles and nuts that you like, cook in oil until the ingredients change color and smell toasty, then season with vinegar and your favorite sweetener.” Jinich likes to include tiny amaranth seeds, which are popular in Mexican sweets, but if you can’t easily find them, use sunflower or sesame seeds instead. Apply the salsa pretty much anywhere, but it’s especially stellar on guacamole or avocado toast (see related recipe), hummus, soups, eggs – even ice cream. Note that the flavor continues to develop and deepen with time, so while it’s great immediately, it’s even better after a day or two.
