ISP Puts ‘Emergency Snow Plan' in Effect in Cook County, to Limit Responses to Only ‘Significant Crashes'. Illinois State Police in Chicago have activated their “emergency snow plan” for Cook County, saying that they will only respond to significant crashes and stranded motorists in the coming hours as heavy snow continues to fall across the area. According to a Facebook post, the plan went into effect at 3:20 p.m., and includes a “no tow” order, which means…

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO