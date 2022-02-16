ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Hotels Rebounding From Pandemic, But Still Lagging Behind Rest Of The U.S.

Cover picture for the articleHere's the good news: Downtown hotels just posted their...

Tulsa World

Jenks mall construction still on hold as builder continues rebound from pandemic

Construction on a proposed outlet mall in Jenks has been at a COVID-19-related standstill for about two years, and a local official remains unsure when it might resume. "They own the property, obviously, because they have started construction, so we're optimistic here that this will get started at some point," Jenks City Manager Christopher Shrout said by phone. "I think it's a matter of 'when' and not 'if.'"
JENKS, OK
Lodging

U.S. Hotel Profit from 2021 Reaches 52 Percent of Pre-Pandemic Levels

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—Gross operating profit for U.S. hotels reached 52 percent of the comparable 2019 level, according to STR‘s full-year 2021 P&L data release. Strong holiday demand in both November and December 2021 helped overall profitability levels, with December showing 2021’s highest recovery index in each of the key metrics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodmanufacturing.com

Nearly 2 Years Into Pandemic, U.S. Shoppers are Still Stockpiling

Despite Americans’ weariness of the COVID-19 pandemic that has stretched nearly two years, their stockpiling shopping behavior that has a hallmark the pandemic’s early days hasn’t stopped. While not at the level it was back then, data from consumer data research firm IRi illustrates that hoarding of food and household goods is still considerably elevated from where it was pre-pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SKIFT

U.S. Hotel Companies Largely Rebound to Profitability

Skift’s Daily Lodging Report is a subscription-required, email-only newsletter read by anyone and everyone in the hotel investor, owner, and operator space, including CEOs of some of the industry’s top brands. It covers North America and Asia Pacific with two separate regional editions. Here’s a sampling of what...
ECONOMY
New Haven Register

5 Ways to Benefit From Puerto Rico's Post-Pandemic Rebound

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the world, likely permanently — our economy, the way we work, our priorities and many other important aspects of modern life have shifted seismically. But now that the worst of the pandemic looks to be at its final stages, business leaders should prepare accordingly, and geographic areas quickest to adapt to these recent financial and cultural changes will be in the best position to thrive in the post-pandemic world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Jobs market rebounds further but pay growth lags behind inflation

Britain’s jobs market continued its recovery as the number of payrolled workers jumped last month but wages have continued to lag behind soaring inflation, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics said the number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 108,000 between December and January to 29.5 million.The unemployment rate also reduced by 0.2 percentage points to 4.1% over the three months to December.This was in line with the predictions from a consensus of analysts.Headline indicators for the UK labour market for October to December 2021 show that▪️ employment was 75.5%▪️ unemployment was 4.1%▪️ economic inactivity was 21.2%➡️...
BUSINESS
omahanews.net

World's poor nations lag behind in COVID-19 vaccinations: report

NEW YORK, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- About a year since mostly wealthy nations began rolling out coronavirus vaccines, more than half of the world population has been fully vaccinated, but the global rollout remains uneven, with poor countries reporting much lower vaccination rates than rich countries, reported The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliastatelive.com

Most popular department stores in America

Since the late 19th century Americans have been shopping at department stores for clothes, food, household goods, and more. Department stores have historically been anchor stores in malls or shopping centers, but today more of these retail outlets are standalone destinations for one-stop shopping for everything from cosmetics to lawn furniture and pet supplies.
RETAIL
Mashed

Why Five Guys Was The First Fast Food Chain With Coca-Cola Freestyle Machines

Coca-Cola's Freestyle machines are diffuse in Five Guys across the country nowadays, but budding soda jerks might be curious about where the idea for this machine — that allows you to customize your drink with a multitude of beverage choices and flavor add-ons — was born and why the popular restaurant group was the first to roll them out en masse. It started with the World of Coca-Cola attraction in Atlanta, which first opened to the public in 1990. Here, the Spectacular Soda Fountain and Club Coca-Cola gave visitors the opportunity to sample a variety of soft drink flavors from regional U.S. markets and international operations (per the official website).
RESTAURANTS
Tire Business

U.S. tire aftermarket rebounds to pre-pandemic levels

AKRON — One year removed from the unprecedented market slump of 2020, the U.S. tire industry is humming along again at record or near-record levels in most aftermarket sectors. According to the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association's 2021 statistics summary, replacement market tire shipments grew by double-digits in all the...
ECONOMY

