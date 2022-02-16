Downtown Hotels Rebounding From Pandemic, But Still Lagging Behind Rest Of The U.S.

Alexandria hotels are still hurting, but there may be some signs of relief on the horizon. The ongoing battering of the hotel industry by Covid has been one of the biggest talking points in the budget so far: particularly because city leaders say it could lead to more tax pressure on the city’s residents.
Construction on a proposed outlet mall in Jenks has been at a COVID-19-related standstill for about two years, and a local official remains unsure when it might resume. "They own the property, obviously, because they have started construction, so we're optimistic here that this will get started at some point," Jenks City Manager Christopher Shrout said by phone. "I think it's a matter of 'when' and not 'if.'"
HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—Gross operating profit for U.S. hotels reached 52 percent of the comparable 2019 level, according to STR‘s full-year 2021 P&L data release. Strong holiday demand in both November and December 2021 helped overall profitability levels, with December showing 2021’s highest recovery index in each of the key metrics.
Despite Americans’ weariness of the COVID-19 pandemic that has stretched nearly two years, their stockpiling shopping behavior that has a hallmark the pandemic’s early days hasn’t stopped. While not at the level it was back then, data from consumer data research firm IRi illustrates that hoarding of food and household goods is still considerably elevated from where it was pre-pandemic.
The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the world, likely permanently — our economy, the way we work, our priorities and many other important aspects of modern life have shifted seismically. But now that the worst of the pandemic looks to be at its final stages, business leaders should prepare accordingly, and geographic areas quickest to adapt to these recent financial and cultural changes will be in the best position to thrive in the post-pandemic world.
Britain’s jobs market continued its recovery as the number of payrolled workers jumped last month but wages have continued to lag behind soaring inflation, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics said the number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 108,000 between December and January to 29.5 million.The unemployment rate also reduced by 0.2 percentage points to 4.1% over the three months to December.This was in line with the predictions from a consensus of analysts.Headline indicators for the UK labour market for October to December 2021 show that▪️ employment was 75.5%▪️ unemployment was 4.1%▪️ economic inactivity was 21.2%➡️...
NEW YORK, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- About a year since mostly wealthy nations began rolling out coronavirus vaccines, more than half of the world population has been fully vaccinated, but the global rollout remains uneven, with poor countries reporting much lower vaccination rates than rich countries, reported The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Friday.
Philadelphia is lagging behind the national average in recovering jobs lost to the pandemic. The city was hit harder by COVID-19 to begin with, losing almost 15% of its jobs — compared to the national average of 13.7%.
A surge in unruly customers during the COVID-19 pandemic has forced a national restaurant group to spend a small fortune on enhanced security, according to the company’s boss. Cameron Mitchell, the CEO of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants – whose holdings include Ocean Prime in New York – said his chain...
About 73 percent of Americans are currently immune from the Omicron coronavirus variant, and that number could rise to 80 percent by mid-March as the highly infectious COVID-19 strain continues to circulate, the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimated for The Associated Press. About 50 percent...
Connecticut has the fifth highest unemployment rate in the nation, but more people are getting hired. Caleb Silver from Investopedia took a look at the numbers for unemployment in Connecticut. Statewide, Silver says Connecticut still has the fifth highest unemployment rate in the nation at 5.8% with the national average...
PITTSBURGH — The Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh fetched a sales prices that may rank among the highest seen in downtown Pittsburgh in years, since well before the pandemic helped to inspire doubts about the Golden Triangle’s future. While Milwaukee-based Marcus Corp. (NYSE: MCS) announced it had bought the...
Since the late 19th century Americans have been shopping at department stores for clothes, food, household goods, and more. Department stores have historically been anchor stores in malls or shopping centers, but today more of these retail outlets are standalone destinations for one-stop shopping for everything from cosmetics to lawn furniture and pet supplies.
AKRON — One year removed from the unprecedented market slump of 2020, the U.S. tire industry is humming along again at record or near-record levels in most aftermarket sectors. According to the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association's 2021 statistics summary, replacement market tire shipments grew by double-digits in all the...
