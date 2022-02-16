ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

After Challenge From Dabo Swinney, Jahiem Lawson 'Earned' His Opportunity With Clemson

By JP Priester
AllClemson
AllClemson
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJHyV_0eG3cpja00

Dabo Swinney has long been familiar with Jahiem Lawson.

Not only is he the younger brother of former Clemson standout and first-round NFL Draft pick, Shaq Lawson, but he's also been an integral part of nearby Daniel High's back-to-back state championships. With Swinney's son, Clay, also being a member of the team, the head coach has seen almost all of Lawson's games.

Swinney had always liked what he'd seen out of the legacy recruit. However, heading into his senior season, he wanted to see more, challenging Lawson to earn an opportunity with the Tigers, and the 6-foot-3, 230-pound pass rusher responded, becoming the Tigers only take at defensive end in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

"I challenged him last year," Swinney said on signing day. "Because I just felt like, you know, he was good enough, but I told him, he's gonna have to earn it and there were some things that I wanted to see in him. And man, he did it."

CFP Will Not Expand Before 2026 season

Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football Playoff, announced Friday the College Football Playoff will not expand until the original four-team playoff expires at the end of the 2025 season.

Clemson Set to Host Indiana as Tigers Open 2022 College Baseball Season

Clemson opens the 2022 college baseball season at home with the Tigers welcoming the Indiana Hoosiers to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for a weekend series.

Clemson appears healthier, deeper on the mound

When Clemson opens the 2022 baseball season Friday afternoon against Indiana, the Tigers will have eight to 10 quality pitchers available for the season-opening series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend.

Lawson was dominant as a senior, according to Swinney, registering 11 of his 25 career sacks in his final high school season. He also had 25 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, two blocked kicks, two pass breakups, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

"I'm just really proud of him in his development," Swinney said. "He was a dominant player this year. He dominated every game. And I saw every game but one. He dominated. He dominated the playoffs. Then goes and dominates the all-star game. I mean, he's a really really good prospect."

Swinney loves what Lawson brings to the table as a pass rusher, saying he might even be a more refined prospect at this time of his career than his older brother was coming out of high school. The head coach said if Lawson stays committed to putting in the work in the weight room and on the field, he has the potential to develop into a productive player for the Clemson defense.

"He's twitchy. He's got some violent hands," Swinney said. "He's a great effort guy, he's instinctive. He's much more refined than Shaq was coming out, obviously, just simply because he's had an example for a long time. He's got a chance to be a really... he'll be a true edge guy. So, you know, he's got a chance to be a good player if he'll continue to put in the work."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Comments / 0

Related
AllClemson

Clemson's Hall questionable for Wake Forest game

CLEMSON, S.C. -- It appears Clemson post player PJ Hall did not do anymore damage to his injured left foot after coming down awkwardly in Saturday's loss at Louisville. Clemson head coach Brad Brownell told the media during Monday's ACC Coaches Teleconference that the X-rays on Hall's injured foot came back negative. However, Hall is still undergoing more medical testing.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Former Clemson star Seth Beer Surprises Grice

CLEMSON, S.C. — Though his team had just scored 19 runs, Caden Grice was sitting in the dugout and feeling a little down after going 1-for-4 with three strikeouts in the Clemson victory Saturday night. That is when a visitor walked into the dugout at Doug Kingsmore Stadium and...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Clemson Records Sweep in Walk-off Fashion

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson completed a three-game sweep of Indiana Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, as Bryar Hawkins' sacrifice fly to right field scored Ben Blackwell in the bottom of the 10th inning for the walk-off win and a 5-4 victory. "It was not necessarily always pretty, but it...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Successful Clemson Debut 'Dream Come True' for Freshman Hurler Casey Tallent

CLEMSON, S.C.- Having grown up less than an hour away, pitching in Doug Kingsmore Stadium as a member of the Clemson Tigers had always been a dream for Casey Tallent. When Monte Lee turned to the freshman in the second inning on Saturday with the Tigers down to Indiana 4-0 and runners on second and third with two out, Tallent was admittedly a little anxious. However, it never showed, as the right-handed pitcher induced a weak ground ball to first, getting out of the jam, in a game in which Clemson would come back to win 19-4.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
AllClemson

Hall Goes Down with Injury

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson forward P.J. Hall went down with an injury a little more than a minute into Saturday's game at Louisville's KFC Yum Center. The Tigers leading scorer injured his left foot with 18:53 to play in the first half. It is the same injured foot he has been playing on all season.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Hall’s Availability for Wake Game is Up in the Air

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said P.J. Hall did injure the same foot he has had issues with all year long in the Tigers’ 70-61 loss at Louisville on Saturday. The Tigers’ leading scorer came down on his left foot awkwardly in the early stages...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Without Hall, Tigers Fall at Louisville

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson lost its sixth straight game Saturday at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, as the Cardinals downed the Tigers 70-61. While Clemson (12-15, 4-12 ACC) lost its sixth straight game, Louisville snapped a seven-game skid, the program’s longest since the 1940s. The Cardinals (12-14,...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
AllClemson

With Rayburn Retired, What Do Tigers Do at Center?

News broke Thursday afternoon that Clemson’s Hunter Rayburn is medically retiring from football due to neck problems and will stay with the program as a student assistant coach, as first reported by Larry Williams of Rivals. What does this mean for the Tigers’ offensive line for 2022? It means...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Anglin, Tigers Shut Out Indiana in Opener

CLEMSON, S.C. — Thanks to Mack Anglin’s five hitless innings of work and two runs batted in from Cooper Ingle and Benjamin Blackwell, Clemson opened the 2022 season with a 9-0 victory over Indiana Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. It was a solid start to the season for...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Despite Offensive Explosion in Opening Day Win, Monte Lee Looking for Tigers to be More Efficient

CLEMSON, S.C.- There were a lot of things to like about the Tigers 9-0 win over Indiana on Opening Day. Clemson got five no-hit innings from starter Mack Anglin. The offense pounded out nine hits and drew eight walks while scoring six runs over the first three innings of play and five of the nine total runs the Tigers pushed across the plate were manufactured.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy