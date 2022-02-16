After Challenge From Dabo Swinney, Jahiem Lawson 'Earned' His Opportunity With Clemson

Dabo Swinney has long been familiar with Jahiem Lawson.

Not only is he the younger brother of former Clemson standout and first-round NFL Draft pick, Shaq Lawson, but he's also been an integral part of nearby Daniel High's back-to-back state championships. With Swinney's son, Clay, also being a member of the team, the head coach has seen almost all of Lawson's games.

Swinney had always liked what he'd seen out of the legacy recruit. However, heading into his senior season, he wanted to see more, challenging Lawson to earn an opportunity with the Tigers, and the 6-foot-3, 230-pound pass rusher responded, becoming the Tigers only take at defensive end in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

"I challenged him last year," Swinney said on signing day. "Because I just felt like, you know, he was good enough, but I told him, he's gonna have to earn it and there were some things that I wanted to see in him. And man, he did it."

Lawson was dominant as a senior, according to Swinney, registering 11 of his 25 career sacks in his final high school season. He also had 25 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, two blocked kicks, two pass breakups, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

"I'm just really proud of him in his development," Swinney said. "He was a dominant player this year. He dominated every game. And I saw every game but one. He dominated. He dominated the playoffs. Then goes and dominates the all-star game. I mean, he's a really really good prospect."

Swinney loves what Lawson brings to the table as a pass rusher, saying he might even be a more refined prospect at this time of his career than his older brother was coming out of high school. The head coach said if Lawson stays committed to putting in the work in the weight room and on the field, he has the potential to develop into a productive player for the Clemson defense.

"He's twitchy. He's got some violent hands," Swinney said. "He's a great effort guy, he's instinctive. He's much more refined than Shaq was coming out, obviously, just simply because he's had an example for a long time. He's got a chance to be a really... he'll be a true edge guy. So, you know, he's got a chance to be a good player if he'll continue to put in the work."

