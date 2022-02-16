ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodside, CA

What do mountain lions have to do with California housing?

By Manuela Tobias
CalMatters
CalMatters
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ubpgz_0eG3co6500

In summary

The new episode of the California housing crisis podcast spotlights local resistance against a new law allowing duplexes on single-family lots, including the town of Woodside’s attempt to declare itself a mountain lion habitat.

Please subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts , Soundcloud and Stitcher .

A small, wealthy enclave in the heart of Silicon Valley became the subject of internet scorn when town leaders claimed to be exempt from a new California law that supporters hope will create more affordable housing.

The reason: mountain lions .

Woodside, with a population of about 5,000 and a median home price of $4.5 million, claimed it couldn’t implement Senate Bill 9 — which says single-family home lots can now have two houses or a duplex , or be split in two to make room for as many as housing units — because the town, in its entirety, is a habitat for the potentially endangered species .

The story went viral on Twitter, inspiring the spurn of even mountain lion conservation groups . Attorney General Rob Bonta quickly stepped in and called the move “a deliberate and transparent attempt to avoid complying with the law,” prompting the town to swiftly reverse course and say it would consider applications under SB 9 .

In the new episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast,” CalMatters’ Manuela Tobias and the Los Angeles Times’ Liam Dillon discuss other ways that some California cities have previously tried to block the development of low-income housing, including failed attempts to count prison beds, student dormitories, and even households with foster children toward housing requirements. But local opposition isn’t the sole culprit behind the shortage of affordable housing; there are also broader market forces and tax policy that affects incentives for homebuilding.

Liam and Manuela also interview Jessica Trounstine , a political science professor at UC Merced and author of the book Segregation by Design , about local housing decisions.

“A lot of people assume or believe that segregation is something that happens by accident, that it is just a pattern that occurs because people have differences in wealth, or because people prefer to live in certain neighborhoods versus others,” Trounstine said. “And what I discovered in doing this research is that to the contrary, segregation was and is by design.”

Trounstine said Woodside’s move exemplifies her book’s findings.

“By making one part of town or the whole city unavailable to, say, multifamily housing, or housing that is located on a smaller lot, what that means is that all the housing in that particular area becomes more expensive and then unavailable to people with lower incomes,” she said.

Granted, a duplex in Woodside will remain unaffordable to most. But Tounstine argues that, “on the margins, developing more housing will increase integration in the community.”

In more recent research, Trounstine found pretty much everyone, regardless of race, income or political party, prefers single-family homes to multifamily development . However, she says that white and wealthy residents have always had more power to push their preferences.

“What really has to happen in order for integration to work is not to shove more housing into the same neighborhoods that have always had more housing,” she said. “It’s to put housing everywhere, and to make sure that the most exclusive places don’t get to maintain their exclusivity.”

Gimme Shelter issue suggestions

  • Which housing issues would you like to hear more about on the podcast?
  • Who should be a guest?

Δ

Comments / 7

kim saylor
1d ago

When People Move in on THEIR TERRITORY, we'll your gonna have Mountain Lions for Neighbors 🤔🤔🤔. Humans Do t Own all the Land!!!.....Animals have their Privileges and Rights too!... They live upon this Planet...

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Woodside, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
Woodside, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Woodside, CA
Woodside, CA
Government
Local
California Government
KTLA

Here are the fastest-growing California counties

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years. But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
foxla.com

California ends mask mandate, but not all counties are ditching masks

LOS ANGELES - California has moved on from its indoor mask mandate. This comes as California Governor Gavin Newsom's office announced earlier in February that the state's indoor mask mandate will expire after Tuesday, February 15. But before you start to consider ditching the masks, a major caveat Californians must...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Housing#Affordable Housing#Low Income Housing#California Law#Senate#The Los Angeles Times#Uc Merced
calmatters.org

Crime, homelessness emerge as California Democrats’ weak spots

CalMatters is dedicated to explaining how state government impacts our lives. Your support helps us produce journalism that makes a difference. Donate now. Those are the two issues on which California Democrats are most vulnerable heading into the 2022 elections, according to a Tuesday poll from UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies and the Los Angeles Times. Underscoring the political risk: a drumbeat of recent headlines on brutal crimes and attacks allegedly committed by homeless individuals.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Pets
CalMatters

CalMatters

Sacramento, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CalMatters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state Capitol works and why it matters.

 https://calmatters.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy