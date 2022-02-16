ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Hotels Rebounding From Pandemic, But Still Lagging Behind Rest Of The U.S.

By Tim McNicholas
CBS Chicago
 1 day ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Here’s the good news: Downtown hotels just posted their best numbers since the pandemic started. The bad news? It’s still well behind 2019, and experts say our hotel comeback lags behind the rest of the country.

CBS 2 Morning Insider Tim McNicholas breaks it all down.

You can open a new door, but you can’t melt away your problems–not even with heated igloos on a rooftop patio.

That’s one thing The Godfrey Hotel’s sales director, Sandi Robinson, knows for sure.

“2021 was very, very hard; and it was a year that we just never want to relive. We want to continue to move forward,” she said.

Hotels across the city have struggled to return to pre-pandemic occupancy rates. New data from the Chicago Loop Alliance shows downtown hotels finished last year 30% below 2019 numbers.

On the bright side, that’s the highest rate since the pandemic started.

“Just in the past week, we’ve seen a lot more inquiries. We’ve seen a lot more business travelers looking to come back,” Robinson said.

Now another new analysis says hotel room revenue will be nearly back to normal by next year.

But that’s a nationwide report from the American Hotel and Lodging Association–and their CEO says Chicago’s comeback will be slower.

“We think it’ll be an enormous year for leisure travel, but it’s that business travel that has not returned yet that’s going to hurt a city like Chicago,” CEO Chip Rogers said.

So when will Chicago unlock pre-pandemic success?

“Most likely it’s going to be the end of 2023, maybe even into early 2024. You’ve got to get McCormick Place back up and running again to some of the smaller venues that host people coming into large cities,” Rogers said.

“There are companies that are offering free COVID testing prior to meetings, prior to conventions, prior to events, and I think that’s very optimistic,” Robinson said.

For Robinson, that’s one solution to a revolving door of challenges.

Lodging

U.S. Hotel Profit from 2021 Reaches 52 Percent of Pre-Pandemic Levels

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—Gross operating profit for U.S. hotels reached 52 percent of the comparable 2019 level, according to STR‘s full-year 2021 P&L data release. Strong holiday demand in both November and December 2021 helped overall profitability levels, with December showing 2021’s highest recovery index in each of the key metrics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Chicago

Chicago Travel Advisory Remains Unchanged For The Seventh Consecutive Week; No States Coming Off The List

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s COVID case count is getting lower, but according to the city’s top doctor, the metrics still have some room for improvement. Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department Health Department, said the numbers are moving in the right direction, but there’s room for improvement. She added that for the seventh straight week, no states or territories are coming off the Chicago Travel Advisory. “It’s great to see these daily case rates go down throughout the country, as I know we’re all anxious to get COVID-19 behind us,” Arwady said. “But the fact remains that every state and territory...
Thrillist

This Iconic Las Vegas Attraction Is Being Destroyed

The Las Vegas Strip is home to a collection of to-scale monuments that give visitors the sensation of bouncing between places like Paris and Cairo as they gamble and party. But soon, one of those large structures will be demolished. The Mirage Hotel & Casino is getting remodeled, and its iconic volcano will be out of place with the new guitar-themed vision.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Joins DC, New York City As USA’s Worst Uber Passengers

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago has made Uber’s top 10 list for worst passengers in the country. Uber says Chicago passengers were 10th worst among large cities. New York City, Seattle and Washington, D.C., also made the top ten list, with New York taking the No. 1 spot. San Antonio, St. Louis and Nashville had the highest rated passengers, according to Uber. And if you’re worried about where your rating stands, starting Wednesday you’ll be able to see exactly what drivers are saying about you in a new Privacy Center in the app.  You’ll be able to see how many drivers gave you a 5-star rating and how many thought you were just a 1-star rider.
phillyvoice.com

Philly's economic recovery from pandemic lags behind national trend, Pew study says

As the nation moves toward the post-pandemic era, analysts say Philadelphia's economy has suffered more damage than other American cities and is not recovering as quickly. Research by Pew Charitable Trust found that 7.6% of the jobs in the city were lost between March 2020 and September 2021, which is almost three times greater than the 2.6% lost nationally, but comparatively less than New York City's 10% decline. The results of the study, published Wednesday, also project that between 11,000 and 19,000 fewer commuters will come to the city per weekday through 2025, based those job losses and the rise of remote work.
CBS Chicago

A Look At Some Black Chicagoans Who Are Breaking Down Barriers In The Wine Business And Enjoying Success

CHICAGO (CBS) — In our celebration of Black History Month at CBS 2, here is a look at the world of wine – which has very few Black people represented at high levels. Some of the few are from Chicago. CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos spoke to the trailblazers about breaking into the wine business – and breaking barriers, as we see more Black and Brown in the world of reds and whites. Michael Lavelle Wines was founded in June 2020 by Howard University alumnus Aaron “Michael” Coad and Terrence “Lavelle” Low, and their partners, sommelier Devin Kennedy and Brandon Crump. Low and...
KATU.com

Survey shows Portland is lagging behind similar cities in downtown revival

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Business Alliance recently released a survey that showed Portland is lagging in its pandemic recovery. The PBA hosted a hybrid in-person/virtual event on Thursday to discuss the results of the economic survey. Andrew Hoan, the president and CEO of the PBA, said Portland had...
CBS Chicago

‘That’s Right Around The Corner’: Chicago Real Estate Group Says More Will Return To The Office This Spring

CHICAGO (CBS) — There are several, new signals that workers may be returning to downtown Chicago in big numbers. On Thursday, Illinois had its lowest number of new COVID cases since November. A trendline that’s enticing a lot of bosses in downtown Chicago to accelerate plans to get workers back in the office. CBS 2’s Chris Tye has more. “Is the end of the first quarter a hard deadline? Of course not, but it’s right around the corner.” That’s when Chicago is likeliest to turn the corner, according to Steve Steinmeyer. He’s head of “Chicago Returns” — a group evaluating when businesses will...
Inside the Magic

Florida Theme Park Leaves Guests Angered After Discovering Minimum Wage Costs

When Guests visit any theme park, it is the employees that bring the sense of magic and adventure to the Guests. Guests are always interacting with employees whether they are buying food, interacting with a performer, getting on a ride, or just walking through the Park. Oftentimes, an employee can have the power to make a Guest’s day great, or have the potential to ruin it.
Inside the Magic

Universal Park Remains a Ghost Town as Crowds Disappear

If you are a fan of Universal theme parks, you need to go to Universal Hollywood. Now. We at Inside the Magic are big Universal fans. From the amazing coasters and attractions to the shows, stunning New York architecture, Halloween Horror Nights fun, and more, Universal is a top pick for many theme park fans. Although we love Universal Orlando Resort, being able to experience Universal Hollywood is a totally different experience.
