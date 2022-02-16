ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Newsstand: No program has had more former players in the Super Bowl than Michigan

By Clayton Sayfie about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21smII_0eG3cVHA00

Michigan Wolverines football has been well represented in the Super Bowls over the last 56 years, highlighted, of course, by Tom Brady and his 10 appearances, with seven victories. A former Michigan players has now been a part of the Super Bowl-winning team for eight straight seasons, with former U-M defensive backs David Long Jr. and Blake Countess playing for the Los Angeles Rams this year.

They took down former Michigan running back Chris Evans and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night. Long, who played three years at Michigan, started the contest and racked up four tackles, three solo, while Countess, a reserve, was inactive after seeing sporadic time on special teams throughout the season and earlier in the playoffs.

Michigan has had 122 former players participate in the Super Bowl, which is tied with Miami for first and ahead of USC at No. 3, according to the FOX College Football Twitter account.

The Michigan football Twitter account posted the stat, saying, “The Michigan to NFL pipeline is STRONG.”

The Indianapolis Colts posted former Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye‘s rookie highlights. He dealt with an injury a few games into the season, but still finished with 32 tackles, three tackles for loss, four sacks, 10 quarterback hits and one pass breakup while starting in all 15 of his appearances. He also added 39 pressures. He was named to the PFWCA All-Rookie team.

“You could see where he was really working his pass rush and understood how to come back underneath because he’s a guy that can get the corner with his quickness and his speed, then he’s able to now recognize when he’s getting to the top part of the quarterback,” Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus , now the head coach of the Chicago Bears, said of the former Michigan Wolverine. “Now he can work back underneath. That’s when I really started to see that. Maybe around the Buffalo game I want to say, maybe a little bit before that. He’s certainly coming on and doing a good job of pressuring the quarterback and continuing to improve.”

Quote Of The Day

“JJ is my guy. We go a long way back. We have a great connection and relationship. He’s been recruiting me hard. He tells me that Michigan is the place to be.”

Five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate on Michigan Wolverines football sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy

Headlines Of The Day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Five-Star WR Carnell Tate On Why Michigan Is Back In Contention

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan football Tuesday Thoughts: On Jim Harbaugh’s defensive staff

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Bracketology: Examining Michigan’s NCAA Tournament candidacy

Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Where Michigan football players are in post-Super Bowl mock drafts

Tim Verghese, The Wolverine: Michigan a major contender for Top 100 OL/DL Markis Deal

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Wisconsin assistant gave Juwan Howard the ‘suck it’ gesture

Saturday’s meeting between Michigan and Wisconsin quickly transformed from a basketball game into a WWE match, complete with crude gestures and all. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was irate that Wisconsin coach Greg Gard called a timeout with the Badgers leading by 15 points and just 15 seconds remaining in the game. Howard confronted Gard about it in the handshake line, which led to an ugly scene. Howard hit a Wisconsin assistant in the head with an open hand (video here) before players began shoving one another and throwing swings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Desmond Howard defends Juwan Howard after post-game incident

Chaos ensued at the Kohl Center on Sunday, with the Michigan Wolverines and the Wisconsin Badgers getting into a scuffle during the handshake line. Things escalated when Michigan head coach Juwan Howard appeared to throw a punch at a Wisconsin assistant coach, causing the tensions to escalate. Reactions have begun...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Big Ten Releases Statement On Juwan Howard Incident

Things turned ugly pretty quickly at the conclusion of Michigan and Wisconsin’s conference battle Saturday. Leading to Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard throwing a blow at an opposing member of Wisconsin’s staff. The incident quickly became the talk of the college hoops world, prompting the Big Ten itself...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
On3.com

Charles Barkley weighs in on Bryan Harsin saga, who he wants coaching at Auburn

Bryan Harsin is staying put at Auburn after a rollercoaster month. This week, one of the school’s most prominent alumni weighed in on the situation. Charles Barkley appeared on “Don’t @ Me” with Dan Dakich and spoke about the wild 10 days at Auburn this month. Rumors and speculation ran rampant about Harsin’s job status, and Auburn Live’s Justin Hokanson even reported the coach’s immediate future was “in question.”
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Blunt Message For Officials After Latest Loss

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Countess
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Drama

The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Football#Fox College Football#American Football#U M#The Los Angeles Rams#The Cincinnati Bengals#Canesfootball#Umichfootball#Cfbonfox#The Indianapolis Colts#Pfwca
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
On3.com

Desmond Howard calls out Dick Vitale over Juwan Howard comments

Juwan Howard caused a melee on Sunday, with the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers getting into it with each other after the matchup. After words were exchanged between the two head coaches, Howard threw a punch toward a Wisconsin assistant, escalating the situation even further. There are plenty of opinions...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Appearance Tonight

Despite being spotted at the Daytona 500 on Sunday evening, the legendary NBA star was able to make it to Cleveland, Ohio in time for the league’s 75th anniversary team special at the All-Star Game. It looked like Jordan wasn’t going to make it, as he wasn’t seen in...
NBA
The Spun

Tennessee Titans Player Reportedly Turned Himself In To Police Last Night

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree turned himself into police early Friday morning, per reports from TMZ Sports. The seven-year NFL veteran was cited for his alleged role in an altercation at a Walgreens back in January. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, he was booked on a misdemeanor assault charge around 9 a.m. local time this morning.
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
47K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy