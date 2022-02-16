Newsstand: No program has had more former players in the Super Bowl than Michigan

Michigan Wolverines football has been well represented in the Super Bowls over the last 56 years, highlighted, of course, by Tom Brady and his 10 appearances, with seven victories. A former Michigan players has now been a part of the Super Bowl-winning team for eight straight seasons, with former U-M defensive backs David Long Jr. and Blake Countess playing for the Los Angeles Rams this year.

They took down former Michigan running back Chris Evans and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night. Long, who played three years at Michigan, started the contest and racked up four tackles, three solo, while Countess, a reserve, was inactive after seeing sporadic time on special teams throughout the season and earlier in the playoffs.

Michigan has had 122 former players participate in the Super Bowl, which is tied with Miami for first and ahead of USC at No. 3, according to the FOX College Football Twitter account.

The Michigan football Twitter account posted the stat, saying, “The Michigan to NFL pipeline is STRONG.”

The Indianapolis Colts posted former Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye‘s rookie highlights. He dealt with an injury a few games into the season, but still finished with 32 tackles, three tackles for loss, four sacks, 10 quarterback hits and one pass breakup while starting in all 15 of his appearances. He also added 39 pressures. He was named to the PFWCA All-Rookie team.

“You could see where he was really working his pass rush and understood how to come back underneath because he’s a guy that can get the corner with his quickness and his speed, then he’s able to now recognize when he’s getting to the top part of the quarterback,” Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus , now the head coach of the Chicago Bears, said of the former Michigan Wolverine. “Now he can work back underneath. That’s when I really started to see that. Maybe around the Buffalo game I want to say, maybe a little bit before that. He’s certainly coming on and doing a good job of pressuring the quarterback and continuing to improve.”

“JJ is my guy. We go a long way back. We have a great connection and relationship. He’s been recruiting me hard. He tells me that Michigan is the place to be.” Five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate on Michigan Wolverines football sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy

