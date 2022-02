DADE CITY, Fla. — Tuesday brought eight witnesses who gave their testimonies as to what happened in that Wesley Chapel movie theater in 2014. Four of those witnesses who testified were movie patrons who had been sitting in close vicinity to Curtis Reeves and Chad Oulson. While there were some minor discrepancies between testimonies, all four witnesses told almost the exact same story about the altercation between Chad Oulson and Curtis Reeves.

