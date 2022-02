After releasing their mini album “THE SECOND STEP : CHAPTER ONE,” TREASURE held a press conference to discuss their new music, goals, and more!. TREASURE’s last release was their first full album “THE FIRST STEP : TREASURE EFFECT” back in January 2021. On releasing their first album in over a year, Bang Ye Dam commented, “We worked continuously in order to showcase our best image. As always, we went to the practice room every day and received language lessons to better communicate with our foreign fans. Whenever we had time, we also went to the studio. It became a period for us to really confirm what kind of music suits us.”

