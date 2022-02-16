Mandarin Oriental to Open 2025 on a Private Island in the Maldives

Weekly Hotel Industry Asia Pacific News Roundup from from HVS. Marina Bay Sands Singapore is Expanding with a USD1 Billion Hotel Renovation. Billion Hotel Renovation on the Marina Bay Sands Resort ("MBS"). The 2,561-key property will be upgrading all its rooms and suites in Tower 1 and Tower 2, including a refurbished executive club lounge, premium fine dining, and wellness offerings across the 55th floor of all three towers. LVS believes this hotel reinvestment will go hand-in-hand with the USD3.3 billion expansion of the entire MBS, which will feature a performance arena, an additional 1000-key hotel tower, a sky roof with a swimming pool and restaurants, and additional event spaces in 2026. LVS is confident in Singapore's long-term opportunities, where short-term momentum has already been observed with the implementation of the vaccinated travel lanes.
