Flu season is officially here in Virginia, and we are seeing. significantly higher flu cases as compared to last year, according to the Virginia Department of Health. To help prevent the flu in people who are at high risk for severe complications, the American Lung Association and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia released a toolkit specifically for caregivers of adults 65 and over through their “Fend Off Flu” campaign.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO