You don’t need a barbecue for these ribs

sandiegouniontribune.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“Tony’s Bar & Grill,” Dad would announce in an exaggerated gruff, gravelly voice whenever he would pick up the kitchen phone. Eventually, all of my childhood friends and those of my siblings came to expect that greeting when calling our house. Everyone who knew Dad in his...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Taste Of Home

How to Air-Fry Chicken Wings

When it comes to game day appetizers, it doesn’t get much better than chicken wings. Crunchy, meaty and sometimes sticky, wings are the perfect way to kick off a football game. But chicken wings can also be a bit intimidating to make at home. Luckily, we have the perfect...
Allrecipes.com

Baked Cowboy Dip

This delicious, and highly addictive Cowboy Dip used to be called "Cowboy Cr@#k Dip," which is what I called it, many, many times in the original voiceover for this video. Besides the actual word, the recording also contained cr@#k references, cr@#k puns, and a few cr@#k innuendos, which, as I found out shortly after submitting the video, were in violation of new corporate guidelines.
Allrecipes.com

Our 15 Best Baked Chicken Wing Recipes of All Time Are Why Napkins Were Invented

Chicken wings are a real crowd-pleaser. Whether you're serving them as a snack at a party, an appetizer before dinner, or dinner itself, no one is able to resist this delectable finger food. Plus, how many foods come with their own convenient built-in handle? When it comes to flavors, the mighty chicken wing has something for everyone, so whether you like them spicy, cheesy, or a little bit sweet, you'll find a recipe that's just right for you on Allrecipes. And you don't even need any fancy appliances to cook them because all these recipes are made in the oven for extra crispy wings that are packed with finger-licking-good flavor. Scroll through to find our best baked chicken wing recipes of all time, including baked Buffalo wings, baked teriyaki wings, baked BBQ wings, baked lemon pepper wings, and more.
Mashed

How To Make Perfect Chicken Wings Every Time, According To A McCormick Chef - Exclusive

The winter months mean frigid temps, dark days, and lots of time spent indoors. But, it also means football Sundays, leading up to the game to end all games — the Super Bowl. And along with game days come all the game day foods, of course. 'Tis the season for nachos, seven layer dip, jalapeño poppers, and the holy grail of Super Bowl snacks, the mighty chicken wing. Whether you're buffalo all the way, like to sweeten things up with barbecue, or reach for some other go-to sauce to toss them up, you can pretty much never go wrong pairing a big basket of wings with the big game. That is, as long as they're made well.
northwestgeorgianews.com

Weekday recipes that use ground beef

Recently, someone asked me, “What else can I make with ground beef this week besides spaghetti sauce, taco meat, or hamburgers?” Using cooked ground beef works perfectly in a vast number of recipes and lends itself to a wide variety of cuisines, from Italian and Mexican to Greek and German foods. Like many families, we get tired of the “same old, same old” every week, but it is also nice to have a few recipes that are tried and true and can satisfy the pickiest of family members. I have met very few people who actually like Hamburger Helper, so instead of using a box of the “meal helper” or relying on any of your standard dishes this week, try one of these ground beef recipes. A change of pace is just what you need.
Golf.com

The secret to making perfect chicken soup, according to a golf-club chef

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. It’s the dead of winter. Maybe you’ve just finished shoveling snow. Or scraping ice off the windshield. Or salting the driveway. Or maybe you’re just shivering in the...
30Seconds

Grandma's Barbecue Sauce Recipe: This BBQ Sauce Recipe Is So Good, She Wrote It Down Twice

My grandpa could smoke a mean brisket and cooked amazing barbecued chickens. My grandma would whip up a quick barbecue sauce to slather on whatever he cooked. This easy barbecue sauce recipe – or BAR-B-Q sauce, according to her written recipe – has just a few ingredients and would simmer while she finished her cole slaw, potato salad and baked beans. She liked it so much it was in her recipe box twice.
The Kitchn

Scotch Eggs

If you’re a savory breakfast person like me, a Scotch egg is a perfect food. The U.K. dish consists of a boiled egg that’s been peeled, covered in breakfast sausage, then breaded and deep-fried. It’s the perfect high-protein breakfast or snack. What Does a Scotch Egg Taste...
fox2detroit.com

Chef Bobby's beef sliders

INGREDIENTS 8 tbsp. butter, divided 1 large onion, thinly sliced 1 ounce of Good Cognac 2 sprigs, plus 1/4 teaspoon fresh thyme Kosher salt Freshly ground black pepper 16 slider buns, halved 2 lb. Your Choice of Sliced Seared Beef Tenderloin , Skirt Steak or Shaved top round 20 slices provolone cheese 1/4 tsp. garlic powder 1 tbsp. clove garlic, minced 1 1/2 c. low-sodium beef broth 1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce 2 Fresh sprigs of Rosemary DIRECTIONS 1. Preheat oven to 350°. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, melt 2 tablespoons butter. Add onion and thyme sprigs and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until caramelized, about 15 minutes deglaze onions with cognac and lean back so you don’t catch fire!!!. Discard thyme. 2. Place bottom halves of slider buns on a large baking sheet and top with roast beef, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, and slider bun tops. 3. Melt 2 tablespoons butter and brush on top of buns. Sprinkle with garlic powder, coarse salt, and parsley and bake until cheese is melty and sliders are warmed through, 10 to 15 minutes. 4. Meanwhile, make au jus: Add remaining 1 tablespoon butter to same skillet and melt over medium heat. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute, then add beef broth, Worcestershire, Rosemary and thyme and season with salt and pepper. Simmer until slightly reduced, 10 minutes. 5. Serve sliders with au jus for dipping.
Gwinnett Daily Post

RECIPE: Chicken Fried Steak and Cream Gravy

Chicken fried steak is comfort food on a plate. Once fried, the crust is a beautiful golden brown and holds in a tender steak. Thanks to the hot sauce in the milk mixture and seasoned flour, this chicken fried steak does not lack flavor. You can't have chicken fried steak without gravy, and Jennifer's method is just like what grandma used to do. Using the drippings and leftover flour not only eliminates waste it also adds flavor. Now, this is a little time-consuming and messy to make, but it's well worth the effort.
ABC News

How to make these zesty parmesan garlic chicken wings for game day

Despite chicken wings trending slightly pricier per pound compared to last year, the Super Bowl staple is a crowd-pleaser and even a smaller batch of this delicious dish will be well worth going for the homemade route. Food stylist and writer Will Coleman came up with a zesty recipe that...
Simply Recipes

Stuffed Pepper Casserole

Beware pulling Stuffed Pepper Casserole out of the oven amongst polite company. You may hover over the stove, like me, tucking into the cheesy topping right from the casserole and then going back in for seconds. It’s that kind of casserole—hard to resist!. In essence, this casserole is...
Independent Record

We don't need Jameson

I read the article about the alarming shortages of Jameson Irish Whiskey, what with St Patrick's Day a little over a month away. Drink Bushmills. Problem solved.
americastestkitchen.com

Joe Gitter’s Favorite Recipe: Korean Fried Chicken

The senior editor’s favorite recipe dates back to his early days as an intern. My Favorite Recipe is a new column where we ask America's Test Kitchen cooks, cast members, and luminaries about the recipes they can't stop cooking. Joe Gitter is a senior editor on the Books Team,...
The Kitchn

Frozen Fries in Air Fryer

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. PSA: Your air fryer is the absolute best way to cook frozen french fries at home (and yes, that includes tater tots, too). Try it once, and you’ll never go back to oven-baked. Trust me.
dailytitan.com

Tuffy's Table: Creamy chipotle chicken and tomato rice

The rich and fragrant sauce of this dish is equal parts spicy and savory, with a hearty serving of chicken and tender potatoes, all lovingly served on top of a bed of rice. It’s hard to imagine a more decadent yet simple and quick dish than creamy chipotle chicken. Whether you eat it with rice, salad or with some tortilla chips, this spicy chipotle dish is sure to dazzle.
