Blackstone to buy Preferred Apartment Communities in $5.8 bln deal - WSJ

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc has agreed to buy real estate investment trust Preferred Apartment Communities Inc in a $5.8 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reported here on Wednesday, citing company executives.

The world’s biggest alternate asset manager will pay $25 per share for the rental apartment owner, the report said.

Blackstone and Preferred Apartment Communities did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)