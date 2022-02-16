ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Blackstone to buy Preferred Apartment Communities in $5.8 bln deal - WSJ

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc has agreed to buy real estate investment trust Preferred Apartment Communities Inc in a $5.8 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reported here on Wednesday, citing company executives.

The world’s biggest alternate asset manager will pay $25 per share for the rental apartment owner, the report said.

Blackstone and Preferred Apartment Communities did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Cryptocurrency firm Circle doubles valuation to $9 bln in tweaked SPAC deal

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency operator Circle Internet Financial said on Thursday it was valued at $9 billion under new deal terms with Concord Acquisition Corp (CND.N), a blank-check firm backed by former Barclays boss Bob Diamond. The Boston-based company said it had terminated an earlier merger agreement with Concord,...
MARKETS
Reuters

DuPont to shed mobility and materials unit in $11 bln Celanese deal

Feb 18 (Reuters) - DuPont (DD.N) said on Friday it would sell most of its mobility and materials business for $11 billion to Celanese Corp , as the industrial materials maker continues to tweak its portfolio to focus on high-margin operations. The deal, DuPont's biggest since its split from DowDuPont,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackstone#Wall Street#Wsj#Apartment Communities Inc#The Wall Street Journal
Reuters

Macquarie weighs bid for stake in National Grid gas unit - Bloomberg News

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australian financial conglomerate Macquarie is weighting the purchase of a controlling stake in the gas transmission business of Britain’s National Grid, Bloomberg News reported late on Thursday. A deal could value the business at more than $10 billion, the report here said, citing people familiar...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Berkshire Hathaway buys USD 1 bln worth of stock in Nubank

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has bought USD 1 billion worth of stock in Nubank, a Brazil-based fintech bank. This is not Berkshire’s first investment in Nubank. Buffett’s firm reportedly acquired 30 million Nubank shares for USD 250 million in December 2021 when the latter went public. At that time, Nubank's valuation reached USD 41.5 billion. Berkshire had also bought a stake worth USD 500 million in the company in June 2021.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Don't Buy Blackstone, Buy Patria Investments Instead

Successful asset management businesses create fortunes. Co-produced by Jussi Askola for High Yield Investor. I love asset management businesses. They essentially allow you to participate in the returns of different investments without having to put much or any of your own capital on the line. If you are able to...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Financial Times

Blackstone’s dip into the rent-to-buy market

The Federal Reserve could tighten monetary policy more quickly if inflation does not calm down. The Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes show it would be willing to tighten monetary policy quickly if US inflation does not come under control, and the EU’s top court has opened the way for Brussels to withhold funding from member states for violations of the rule of law. Plus, the FT’s Mark Vandevelde explains how Blackstone’s rent-to-buy business is working out.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Ares buys sale leaseback financing company Capital Automotive from Brookfield

Ares Management Corp. said Thursday it paid $3.8 billion to acquire Capital Automotive LLC from one of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.'s private real estate funds. McLean, Vir.-based Capital Automotive (Cars) specializes in providing sale-leaseback capital to automotive dealers in the U.S. and Canada. The company owns a portfolio more than 250 real estate assets and provides financing to auto dealers for acquiring new locations and upgrading facilities. Joel Holsinger, partner and co-head of alternative credit, said Ares is "excited by growing market demand from sponsors and companies seeking a creative partner to help them unlock the value of their real estate assets." Ares Management shares are up 11% so far in 2022, compared to a 6.1% year-to-date drop by the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Simpson Thacher Leads Blackstone’s $23.8 Billion Mileway Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett is advising Blackstone Inc. on its recapitalization of European last-mile logistics operator Mileway in a deal that values the company at 21 billion euros ($23.8 billion), according to a statement. Blackstone called the deal, which existing Mileway investors have agreed to, the “largest private real estate...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Intel nears $6 bln deal to buy Tower Semiconductor - source

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Intel Corp is close to buying Israeli firm Tower Semiconductor (TSEM.TA) for about $6 billion, a source familiar with the matter said, as the U.S. company looks to advance its strategy of contract manufacturing chips for other businesses. A deal could be unveiled as soon as...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Big Wall Street banks get subpoenaed in SEC probe into whether they gave hedge funds a heads-up about block share sales: WSJ

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are two of the financial institutions regulators are probing over block trading, the Wall Street Journal reported. The Justice Department is also investigating whether Wall Street banks let hedge funds know about big share sales, the WSJ reported Monday. Block trades involve sellers offering large...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Wynn finds an ace in $1.7 bln property sale

HONG KONG, Feb 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Wynn Resorts’ (WYNN.O) boss Craig Billings has been dealt a tough hand. Covid-19 is slamming its business in Macau, and new ventures read more need cash. Net debt is already at $9.4 billion, more than 16 times 2021 EBITDA. So selling its Encore Boston Harbour property to raise funds and becoming a tenant makes sense.
GAMBLING
ZDNet

Intel close to $6 billion deal to buy foundry Tower Semi, says WSJ

Chip giant Intel is near a deal to spend $6 billion to buy contract chip manufacturer Tower Semiconductor for $6 billion, a nearly 60% premium to the value of Tower's shares on Monday, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal's Dana Cimilluca and Car Lombardo, citing multiple unnamed sources.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Regulators probe block trading at Morgan Stanley, Goldman, other Wall Street firms

Federal investigators are probing the business of block trading on Wall Street, examining whether bankers may have improperly tipped hedge-fund clients in advance of large share sales, according to people familiar with the situation. The Securities and Exchange Commission has sent subpoenas to firms including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs...
ECONOMY
rebusinessonline.com

SB Real Estate Partners Buys Apartments Community in Vancouver, Washington for $75M

VANCOUVER, WASH. — SB Real Estate Partners has acquired Bridge Creek Apartments, a garden-style multifamily community in Vancouver. An undisclosed seller sold the property, which will be rebranded as Portola Bridge Creek, for $75 million. The community is located at 9211 NE 15th Ave. within the Hazel Dell North area of Vancouver, about 14 miles north of Portland, Ore.
VANCOUVER, WA
Reuters

Reuters

316K+
Followers
284K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy