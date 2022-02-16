Daywatch: Chicago’s mask mandate could end Feb. 28 | Pressure mounts for Lightfoot to appoint Asian American in 11th Ward | Freezing rain, snow in forecast

A masked student crosses the street and heads to school while dozens of protesters call for mask optional schools outside of Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire on Feb. 11, 2022. Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good morning, Chicago.

The end of Chicago’s indoor mask mandate could align with the lifting of Illinois’ requirement on Feb. 28 after all, public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady suggested Tuesday, even if the city’s COVID-19 metrics haven’t been at a lower level for long enough.

The city had said lifting the mandate will require three out of four COVID-19 metrics to fall to the lowest or second-lowest category of risk — and remain there for two consecutive weeks. As of Tuesday the city was not on track to meet and retain those metrics in time to match the Feb. 28 date.

Confused amid the shifting political winds over COVID mandates? Here’s a recap of what we know .

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

COVID-19 tracker | More newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy | Today’s eNewspaper edition

Bucking Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a handful of Democratic state lawmakers joined Republicans to block a rule aimed at ensuring school districts that aren’t party to an ongoing lawsuit continue enforcing mask requirements and other restrictions, adding another layer of confusion to an already chaotic situation.

The state public health department had reissued an emergency rule for schools Monday that deleted some references to “isolation” and “quarantine” that were central to a ruling earlier this month from a central Illinois judge who said Pritzker overstepped his legal authority in mandating masks and other measures in schools.

Cafeterias and food establishments located at the addresses of nine hospitals in Chicago failed food inspections in 2021 . The nine hospital addresses accounted for a combined 21 failed inspections, according to an analysis of food inspection data published in the Chicago Data Portal.

Hospitals serve high-risk populations where many people have a disease, said Pratik Banerjee, an associate professor of food safety at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The slightest deviation in food safety in hospitals should be noted and immediately addressed, he said.

Leaders in Chicago’s Chinatown and beyond clamored for Mayor Lori Lightfoot to appoint an Asian American successor to 11th Ward Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson, whose federal tax fraud conviction this week could pave the way for the Near South Side enclave to have its first City Hall representative of Asian descent .

The day after Thompson was found guilty, state and local politicians as well as community leaders expressed that Asian Americans in the 11th Ward deserve a City Council representative from their community. They cited the likelihood of that region being remapped into Chicago’s first Asian-majority ward, as well as 2020 U.S. Census figures showing Asian Americans as the fastest-growing racial group in Chicago.

On Feb. 25, an expanded America’s Black Holocaust Museum will open once more in Milwaukee, thanks to an anonymous $10 million donation. Inside, storyboards efficiently compress 400 years of history into 5,000 square feet, tracking the transition of Black Americans from independent and prosperous to enslaved and at the mercy of abductors.

Issues are old, new and repeated at their core. Triumphs prevail, too. There is space for President Barack Obama and Colin Kaepernick here. Behind some faces — Oprah Winfrey, Al Jarreau and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — are Milwaukee (and Chicago) connections.

As temperatures drop late today, rain will transition to freezing rain then snow, bringing potentially up to 7 inches of snow to parts of Chicago, forecasters said.

A winter storm watch is in effect from Wednesday night to early Thursday evening as a Wednesday high temperature of 51 degrees drops below freezing overnight into Thursday.