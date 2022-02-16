New Indian restaurant opens near Perimeter Mall

A new fast-casual Indian restaurant is now open in Dunwoody.

Sankranti, an Indian restaurant founded by Srinivasa “Nimms” Nimmagadda, is now open for dine-in service at 237 Perimeter Center Parkway, according to a press release.

Photos of Sankranti (photos by Brandon Amato).



The new restaurant offers menu items from both northern and southern regions of India, including curry bowls, kathi rolls, pulao, samosas, salads, and desserts. According to the restaurant’s website , the name of the restaurant is derived from a Sanskrit term that translates to “positive change.”

Sankranti is also available for takeout and delivery on Grubhub.

