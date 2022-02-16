ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

New Indian restaurant opens near Perimeter Mall

By Sammie Purcell
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCwZ9_0eG3Z9Dc00

A new fast-casual Indian restaurant is now open in Dunwoody.

Sankranti, an Indian restaurant founded by Srinivasa “Nimms” Nimmagadda, is now open for dine-in service at 237 Perimeter Center Parkway, according to a press release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eHvBU_0eG3Z9Dc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=430CW7_0eG3Z9Dc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1beuj6_0eG3Z9Dc00
Photos of Sankranti (photos by Brandon Amato).

The new restaurant offers menu items from both northern and southern regions of India, including curry bowls, kathi rolls, pulao, samosas, salads, and desserts. According to the restaurant’s website , the name of the restaurant is derived from a Sanskrit term that translates to “positive change.”

Sankranti is also available for takeout and delivery on Grubhub.

The post New Indian restaurant opens near Perimeter Mall appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: Small business grants; MARTA track work; B&N closing at Edgewood

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has relaunched the Resurgence Grant Fund, a program created in 2020 to help Atlanta’s small businesses recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Small businesses and nonprofits can apply for up to $40,000 to reimburse the costs of business interruptions due to COVID-19. The funds can be used for any pandemic-related […] The post News Briefs: Small business grants; MARTA track work; B&N closing at Edgewood appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody reviews next part of Perimeter Center Marketplace ￼

The Dunwoody City Council had concerns during the first read for a new restaurant and retail space during a Monday meeting.  Owner Branch Properties is requesting to modify zoning conditions for a property located at 600 Ashwood Parkway. The property is located within Branch’s Perimeter Center Marketplace, a mixed-use development anchored by a grocery store, […] The post Dunwoody reviews next part of Perimeter Center Marketplace ￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta Business Chronicle moving from Buckhead to Old Fourth Ward

A top Atlanta business publication is trading Peachtree Road for the Atlanta BeltLine. Atlanta Business Chronicle is relocating to the Southern Dairies office complex, located across from Ponce City Market and in walking distance to the Eastside Trail in Old Fourth Ward. The publication made the announcement in a January edition. The Chronicle has been […] The post Atlanta Business Chronicle moving from Buckhead to Old Fourth Ward appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

New furniture store to feature ‘gateway’ sign for Dunwoody ￼

A new furniture store planned near Perimeter Mall will feature a sign announcing the city of Dunwoody.  The Dunwoody City Council on Monday approved a rezoning request that will allow for a two-story, 110,000-square-foot furniture retail showroom from the California company Living Spaces Furniture. It’s planned for 11 Ravinia Parkway. As conditions of the rezoning, […] The post New furniture store to feature ‘gateway’ sign for Dunwoody ￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perimeter Mall#Perimeter Center#Atlanta#Food Drink#Restaurants#New Indian#Srinivasa#Sanskrit
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Ground broken for mixed-use Bryn House in North Druid Hills

The Allen Morris Company has broken ground on Bryn House, a mixed-use luxury apartment community in North Druid Hills. The five-story, 337-unit residential building will include 574,479 buildable square feet, including a 175,00 square foot parking deck and 2,000 square feet of ground floor retail, including a coffee shop and wine bar connected to a […] The post Ground broken for mixed-use Bryn House in North Druid Hills appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
NORTH DRUID HILLS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody Lemonade Days returns for 2022￼

Dunwoody’s annual Lemonade Days Festival is set to take place from April 20-24.  The Dunwoody Preservation Trust, an organization dedicated to preserving the history of Dunwoody, announced the return of the festival with a press release on Feb. 9. The festival was canceled in 2020 and postponed in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  According […] The post Dunwoody Lemonade Days returns for 2022￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Morgan Falls trail will be ‘model’ project for Sandy Springs

A trail connecting Morgan Falls Overlook Park to Roswell Road will be a model for future trails in the city, the leader of the PATH Foundation told Sandy Springs City Council at its retreat on Feb. 3. The trail is part of a planned 5-mile Central Loop Trail, said Greta deMayo, executive director of the […] The post Morgan Falls trail will be ‘model’ project for Sandy Springs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

In-person camps gearing up for summer

Most summer camps in metro Atlanta will be in person in 2022 with health safety measures in place, including face masks and limits on the number of campers. As guidelines from the CDC and the Georgia Department of Public Health may change between registration and the start of camps, parents and campers should check with […] The post In-person camps gearing up for summer appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody Tavern celebrates 25 years￼

A local Dunwoody establishment is celebrating 25 years of service. The Dunwoody Tavern will be celebrating its “Silver Jubilee” this year with an event on Feb. 26, according to a press release. The celebration would have been held last year, but was delayed due to COVID-19. Huw Thomas, president of The Dunwoody Restaurant Group, established […] The post Dunwoody Tavern celebrates 25 years￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

New Restaurant Radar: Atrium, The Daily, Desta and more

Atrium, the colorful new restaurant from Tal Baum’s Oliva Restaurant Group, opened today in the Central Food Hall at Ponce City Market. The American-European inspired menu is served in The Bistro and hand-crafted cocktails in The Parlor. Find out more at @atriumatl. Charleston-based coffee shop The Daily has opened an Atlanta outpost 763 Trabert Ave. […] The post New Restaurant Radar: Atrium, The Daily, Desta and more appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Photos: Former home of Eva Galambos to hit the market

The former home of Sandy Springs’ first mayor is about to hit the market. Located at 29 Wing Mill Rd. in Sandy Springs, the house was built and designed by Dr. Eva Galambos and her husband, John, in 1992. Galambos is known as the “mother” of Sandy Springs as she led the charge to incorporate the city […] The post Photos: Former home of Eva Galambos to hit the market appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy