Best men’s snow pants

Oh, I loved it when it snowed. Like Snoopy, I’d catch the flakes on my tongue. It was a pain to put on all that heavy clothing, but truth be told I only had to stand still. My mother did the heavy lifting. The first sound of snow? The metallic clicking of the metal straps on my galoshes. I guess because it signaled that the next thing would be throwing open the door and plunging into the winter wonderland. Sorry, I missed a step. That was my mother going over my body like the final check of the space shuttle to make sure that not a draft nor a flake could penetrate my armor. The final product was a snowman without the snow.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO