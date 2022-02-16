Best men’s snow pants

Let’s face it: there’s a reason as to why some skincare products are formulated specifically for us guys. Actually…there are several reasons. For one, many of the occupations dominated by men require time spent outside, so sun damage is a particular concern. More obviously, men have thicker skin than women due to exponentially higher levels of testosterone production in men. Testosterone leads to increased oil (sebum) production, presenting a unique skincare concern. Further, while shaving and other forms of facial hair grooming may help to promote collagen production and slow down aging in men, they can also increase the incidence of breakouts and clog pores by irritating the skin and causing ingrown hairs.
