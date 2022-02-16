Community searching for missing senior citizen last seen in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is searching for a missing senior citizen last seen in the Green Mountain Falls area.

James Allan Bradley, 61, disappeared from a home in the 10000 block of West Highway 24 around noon on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

James Allan Bradley

James has brown hair and eyes, is 6’04”, and weighs 190 pounds. He may be traveling in a maroon 2002 GMC Envoy with CO license plate NLQ021.

James suffers from a cognitive impairment. If you see him, call 911 or the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 390-5555.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.