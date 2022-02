Sports are a matter of inches. Duke’s battle with Wake Forest showed that time and time again, the last time being in the closing moments. The ninth-ranked Blue Devils experienced disaster over and over again, but sophomore big Mark Williams stood tall and finished the job on the final possession as the Blue Devils battled to a 76-74 victory in the rematch with Wake Forest Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The night was highlighted by repeated leads disappearing out of thin air despite a team-wide effort to support the Blue Devils with both star freshman Paolo Banchero mostly absent from the statsheet in the first half and head coach Mike Krzyzewski missing from the bench to start the second half.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO