Corpus Christi boy with leukemia surprised with playset from Make-A-Wish foundation

By Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 8 days ago
Despite being diagnosed with leukemia in June 2020, 6-year-old Brandon Macias is full of energy and wanted nothing more than his very own park in his backyard.

Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana and Chick-fil-A made his wish come true with a new rainbow playset on Tuesday.

"It's been very hard, mostly in the beginning, but I feel like things are going real good for us," Brandon's mom Marisol Chapa said. "Hopefully September will be his last chemo treatment."

The Chick-fil-A cow and members of the Make-A-Wish foundation surprised Brandon and his older brothers, Bryan and Bryson.

"He really likes the park," Chapa said. "He and his brothers are really looking forward to playing on the playset."

Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana has granted nearly 10,000 wishes to children of their area 1984. In 2021, the foundation granted more than 400 wishes in their coverage area.

Ashlee Burns covers trending and breaking news in South Texas. See our subscription options and special offers at Caller.com/subscribe

