LISTEN:GRANATO: They're all hungry and they all want more.

Following a 5-3 win over Montreal on Super Bowl Sunday, Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato joined the “Howard and Jeremy Show” for his weekly segment.

One of the major stories was Jeff Skinner having a 4 goal game and 5 points but also the entire top line of Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch and of course Skinner and their high level of production.

“I didn’t have expectations on numbers but I am certainly not surprised. We knew he(Skinner) was capable of scoring.”

On the first lines chemistry, Granato had this to say:

“They're all hungry and they all want more. They're looking for something different and something more.”

You can listen to coach Granato’s entire interview on the “Howard and Jeremy Show” below: