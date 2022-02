NEW MAP CHALLENGE DUE FEB. 10: The legal clock is ticking for anyone who wants to challenge the new map of Maryland’s General Assembly districts. Following Thursday’s final adoption of a map laying out the boundaries for all 47 senators and 141 state delegates, Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty of the Court of Appeals ruled that those who wish to challenge the maps must do so by Feb. 10, and the state will be required to offer its response by Feb. 15. On Feb. 17, a conference will be held to schedule the rest of the legal process. for the anticipated legal challenges. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Sun.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO