ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Employment program gets seniors ready to work

KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aOPOe_0eG3W9kt00

The Senior Community Service Employment Program is an option available to senior citizens aged 55 and up looking for employment.

“The SCSEP program has been around for a long time, it was a part of the Old Americans Act and every state has a SCSEP program,” Director of Vocational Rehab Damian Schlinger said.

The program is centered around low-income based households.

“For a single person, 125% of poverty level would be about $15,000, a family of four it is about $32,000, and then for each increment whatever your family size is that number goes up,” Schlinger said.

After qualifying, there is an assessment to figure out which jobs are most suitable for candidates.

“We try to find a business that has those skills and that can be trained that the folks want to have, and then we match them up, and then there’s a process where we get those groups together and we monitor the process,” explained Schlinger.

Those participating in the program could be trained with technical skills, sales skills, just to name a few.

The goal is to keep seniors employed and working.

“It’s a way to get them some skills that they need to remain or become economically sufficient, it really helps out with the employment needs that are in your community, and we know there are a lot of those for sure,” Schlinger said.

Schlinger says 60% of participants who participate in the program are hired by the participating organizations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Another Highway Patrol officer charged in hot tub party

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Another North Dakota Highway Patrol officer has been charged with misdemeanor sexual assault in connection with hot tub parties in 2020. The Bismarck Tribune reported Thursday that 40-year-old Travis Skar has been accused of inappropriately touching a woman in a hot tub during a party in the summer of 2020. Former […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Juneteenth now an official state holiday in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has signed a bill that makes Juneteenth an official state holiday in South Dakota. South Dakota was the last state to make June 19 a legal holiday with North Dakota approving legislation last April and Hawaii declaring the holiday with legislation in June. Juneteenth commemorates the […]
POLITICS
KTAL

Texarkana awarded $331,000 grant for Work Ready Program

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Texarkana chamber of commerce is set to receive a $331,988 grant from the T.L.L. Temple Foundation to help further workforce development in the region. The grant will support the ACT Work Ready Communities Program, designed to help job seekers align with employers that best...
TEXARKANA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Poverty Level#Community Service#Scsep
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio to launch 'unprecedented' SA: Ready to Work jobs program

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio city and business leaders made a major announcement Monday morning on a jobs program aimed to take thousands of local families out of poverty. Employers representing small medium and large businesses throughout San Antonio kept using words like ‘one of a kind’ and ‘unprecedented’ for this type of program to help find and train qualified employees while pulling people out of poverty.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
NWI.com

Commentary: Financial wellness programs benefit both employees and employers

If you’re a small business owner, chances are that at least some of your workforce is stressed and distracted by worries about money, making them more frazzled and less productive on the job. A CreditWise study shows that 73% of Americans say their finances are the number one cause of stress in their life. And for those who are employed, nearly half say that personal financial issues create distractions at work, according to a PWC study.
ECONOMY
mil.wa.gov

Work for Warriors helps Guardsmen find employment

Work for Warriors (formerly Employment Transition Services) enhances the well-being of National Guard, Reservists, Veterans, Active Duty and their Families by mitigating unemployment and under-employment that negatively impacts their lives. Work for Warriors Coaches (WFWC) empower clients by developing employment opportunities including career guidance, job skills assessment, resume development and interview skills. WFWC advocate the benefits of hiring military; identify regional employment opportunities; apprenticeship programs; and partner with ESGR and WorkSource for job and hiring events.
MILITARY
KSAT 12

City says employer participation key to $200M job training program

SAN ANTONIO – As the City of San Antonio launches the sales-tax-funded workforce training program, which voters approved in November 2020, officials say employers’ participation is vital to its success. More the 70 employers have signed onto a pledge supporting the upcoming “SA: Ready To Work” program, which...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PIX11

Mayor Adams brings back country’s largest youth employment program

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The mayor’s bringing back the city’s summer youth employment program with the largest opportunity yet: 100,000 jobs for those from 14 to 24 years old. The city will be partnering with businesses across the five boroughs to give students real world experience and also curb gang violence in the summer. “Right […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kxnet.com

Work opportunities available for seniors citizens

Minot Park District wants the public’s input on proposed …. Canada eases border restrictions, local tourism to …. The importance of self-care for those who care for …. Trinity Health opens “resiliency room” for all employees. Kara Dockter pushing advocacy for suicide prevention …. Puppies abandoned in...
MINOT, ND
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Summer Youth Employment program accepting registrations

The Office of Youth and Young Adult Opportunities has begun taking applications for this year’s Sumer Youth Employment program, aimed at Hampton residents ages 16-24. The program supplies jobs from June 27-Sept. 2, working up to 20 hours per week at $11 per hour. Bus passes are offered to those in need of transportation.
JOBS
Tennessee Tribune

Metro Action Power Youth Program Summer Employment Portal Now Open

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)—The city’s youth summer employment initiative, formerly known as Opportunity Now is now the POWER Youth Summer Employment Initiative. On Tuesday, the summer youth employment portal open with more than 700 work experience and employment opportunities for Davidson County youth and young adults ages 14-24.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
KX News

KX News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy