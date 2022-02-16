ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Could The Vikings Get in a Trade for Garrett Bradbury?

By K. Joudry
 2 days ago
The short answer is not very much. The longer answer is that the Vikings could get something in a Garrett Bradbury trade. The initial hope was that Bradbury could be the solution for two positions. Pat Elflein was clearly overwhelmed at center, so bringing someone in to take over the snapping...

Related
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Vikings must offer Texans for Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn’t played for his team in over a year due to trade demands and multiple sexual assault lawsuits levied against him. No team has any idea when/if Watson will become available to play again, as he hasn’t officially been suspended by the NFL. His deposition for the lawsuits is expected to take place later on this month, at which point the league may step in and finally issue their punishment…or they could not. With so much up in the air regarding Watson’s future, you wouldn’t expect to hear many rumors of teams being linked to the former Pro Bowler. With Watson’s immense talent, though, that was never going to be the case, and one of the latest teams rumored to be on Watson’s “wishlist,” is the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
KOOL 101.7

Could The Minnesota Vikings Be Losing New Coach Kevin O’Connell?

There are rumors floating around that Coach Sean McVay might call it quits and retire after a Super Bowl win. Which might make the new Minnesota Vikings coach want to stay. Pro Football Talk with Mike Florio has been saying that the reason Minnesota hasn't introduced their new coach is that he wants to wait to see what Coach McVay is going to do. McVay was asked what his plans were after the Super Bowl and he said we'll see.
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: OBJ was never the reason why him and Baker Mayfield did not work in Cleveland I UNDISPUTED

During Odell Beckham Jr.’s short stint with the Cleveland Browns, fans and media alike wondered if he was washed. Well, OBJ put those thoughts to bed as he was a major reason why the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl. An article on cleveland.com went on to explain why OBJ was never the issue for the Browns, even writing quote: 'That’s not to lay all of the blame at Baker Mayfield’s feet, but he was part of the problem.' Shannon Sharpe breaks down how OBJ proved that his struggles in Cleveland were primarily on Baker.
NFL
TexansDaily

Deshaun Watson Trade: Texans QB Puts 2 New Teams on Wish List

We know one part of what Deshaun Watson wants. But along with that, in a way that seems to help the Houston Texans, reports now have the unhappy QB Watson willing to expand his list of NFL destinations. Would Watson waive his trade-veto clause for employment with the Tampa Bay...
NFL
Minnesota State
The Spun

Lovie Smith Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Situation

Newly hired Texans head coach Love Smith is looking for resolution when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation. With the NFL offseason officially under way, Deshaun Watson watch is the No. 1 topic in Houston, Texas. Watson didn’t take a single snap this past season, due to some ugly...
NFL
The Spun

4 Teams Pushing For Quarterback Trades: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated’s NFL insider Albert Breer suggested four NFL teams are “ready to take a major swing” at the quarterback position this offseason. “We still don’t know which quarterbacks are going to be available,” Breer said in his report. “There’s a good group of suitors out there ready to take a major swing at the position (the Broncos, Eagles, Panthers and Commanders). And the fewer top-end guys—such as Wilson, Watson or Rodgers—are available, the greater Garoppolo’s value will become.”
NFL
On3.com

Todd McShay reveals which quarterback is best fit for Steelers

The Steelers are looking to find their replacement for Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh. Evidently, Todd McShay has one prospect in mind for the proud franchise. According to McShay, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis would be a tremendous fit for the Steelers. “He’s a dynamic athlete,” started McShay. “That’s what you get,...
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Interested In 2 Teams: NFL Fans React

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Deshaun Watson has two teams “on his radar” for a potential trade. According to Fowler, Watson has interest in the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract, the Buccaneers are in clear need of a new quarterback.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ biggest hater just got sweet revenge thanks to Cooper Kupp

Many agree that Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers deserves his NFL MVP trophy this season. Many, but not all. In fact, Rodgers was just a single vote shy from being a unanimous winner. Among the 50 voters, one person didn’t pick the Packers quarterback. On Tuesday, as reported by Pro Football Talk, veteran analyst Hub Arkush admitted that he was about that life.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL
Minnesota Vikings
Arizona Cardinals
Football
Sports
fantasypros.com

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Round 1 Quarterback Trades

With Super Bowl 56 in the rearview mirror, it’s officially on to the offseason. Now that the draft order is official, it’s time to get rolling with the mock drafts. While free agency will change the outlook and needs of every NFL team, the NFL draft is the focal point of the offseason. With that in mind, let’s get rolling with my first mock draft of the year!
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Adam Zimmer is Done With Vikings, Expresses Pride In His Time With Team

Chris Tomasson of The Pioneer Press spoke to Adam Zimmer, Minnesota’s former LB coach and co-defensive coordinator. The younger Zimmer explained that he has already been told he won’t be brought back: “They’ve already said they’re moving on.” He goes on to express pride in what he helped accomplish: “Obviously, we played some really good defense. I’m proud of the run we had. I’m sorry we didn’t get to finish it.”
NFL
FanSided

NFL exec has shocking take about Jimmy Garoppolo’s trade value

The start of the new league year is right around the corner, and the movement expected at the quarterback position could even top last year. The Washington Commanders are expected to play a big role in the carousel. The only question is how big?. As the quarterback landscape starts to...
NFL
fox9.com

Vikings players react to Kevin O’Connell taking over as head coach

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings made it official on Wednesday: Kevin O’Connell will become the 10th head coach in franchise history. He’s fresh off winning a Super Bowl, and will replace Mike Zimmer, who spent eight seasons in Minnesota. During that time, the Vikings went 72-56-1, missed the NFC Playoffs in five of the eight seasons and won just two playoff games.
NFL
The Spun

Todd McShay Predicts Significant Trade For QB In Latest Mock Draft

Late Tuesday night, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay took to Twitter to tease his upcoming NFL draft. He revealed the five players that would come off the board first – but in no particular order. Fans only had to wait a few more hours before McShay dropped his new mock draft on Wednesday morning.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

