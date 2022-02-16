ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Do A Grouch A Favor Day

Welcome to February 16th on the National Day Calendar . One of the world’s more loveable grouches is Oscar from Sesame Street. Everyone in the neighborhood does their best to bring Oscar around.

And even though he stays in his stinky trash can mood, once in a while we see him have a heart. Jim Henson based this character on a grumpy waiter he encountered in a restaurant called Oscar’s Salt of The Sea

. Caroll Spinney performed Oscar’s voice based on a cranky New York taxi driver.

We all meet a grouch at some point in life and there’s one trick that works more often than not: doing something nice.

On National Do A Grouch A Favor Day try this method with your favorite grouch. Just don’t let them know which day you are celebrating. Im Marlo Anderson with the National Day Calendar. See you again tomorrow as we Celebrate every day!

