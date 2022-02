As the old saying goes, you can take the person out of New England, but you can’t take New England out of the person. Former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is headed west to coach the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the 45-year old was not about to take his talents to the Nevada desert before paying homage to the franchise with which his success began. On Wednesday, McDaniels took out a full-page ad in The Boston Globe, both reflecting on his time in New England and expressing his gratitude for those who helped make his time with the Pats memorable.

