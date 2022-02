As the nation moves toward the post-pandemic era, analysts say Philadelphia's economy has suffered more damage than other American cities and is not recovering as quickly. Research by Pew Charitable Trust found that 7.6% of the jobs in the city were lost between March 2020 and September 2021, which is almost three times greater than the 2.6% lost nationally, but comparatively less than New York City's 10% decline. The results of the study, published Wednesday, also project that between 11,000 and 19,000 fewer commuters will come to the city per weekday through 2025, based those job losses and the rise of remote work.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO