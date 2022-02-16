ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

1932 Packard Twin-Six Is One Of Just Three 905 Models Produced

By John Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24vRP1_0eG3SBZw00

This incredibly rare vehicle sports one of the world’s first V12 engines to ever hit the American performance market.

Packard was one of those American car companies whose reputation for luxury and performance far exceeded their European competitors. These cars became the pinnacle of luxury and style with gigantic bodies that could now be described as land yachts, big displacement engines, and insane attention to detail. Everyone wanted one of these incredible automobiles, but the company closed its doors in 1956 when the last Packard vehicle rolled off the assembly line. Unfortunately, that means that the value of these cars has skyrocketed in price due to extremely low numbers of viable Packard automobiles left in the world. So this particular luxury vehicle might be the perfect answer to the question that many enthusiasts pose, how can you get your hands on one?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aTSJb_0eG3SBZw00

This 1932 Packard Twin-Six Convertible Victoria utilized the very first V12 engine, which was an incredible technological innovation for the time. That intense powerhouse was reportedly able to produce 160 horsepower at 3,200 rpm, making it a pretty high revving engine for the time. Without a doubt, this was an excellent car for its time, but the craziest part of this car is the extreme rarity. It is believed that this is one of the “905” models, which makes it one of just three vehicles produced of that type. All of the power provided by that insane V12 engine is sent through a three-speed manual transmission to the vintage wired wheels which give the car a beautiful road presence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RieQ3_0eG3SBZw00

With the top down, this car presents a sleek roadster style that looks like something you would see in an old dirt racing event. However, when you keep the roof on the vehicle, you are shown the high-class style and unique design, making this car a stunning luxury cruiser. The interior was about as fancy as one could get in the 1930s, with some swanky black leather seats and a glossy wooden steering wheel that sets the tone for a comfortable and fashionable ride. This is the perfect vehicle for any luxury automotive enthusiast looking to get their hands on a legend from the early days of American automobiles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48IfbT_0eG3SBZw00

Comments / 1

Related
Motorious

Chevy Cancels The LS7 Crate Engine

First, Chevrolet Performance discontinued the LT5 V8 crate engine with its 6.2-liter goodness back in September of last year. Now, it’s giving the mighty LS7 the ax. It’s a sad time to see such a legend put out to pasture and we’re sure people who were planning on throwing this into the perfect build are scrambling to get theirs before they’re gone.
CARS
Motorious

1968 Shelby GT500 Mustang Emerges From Warehouse After 20 Years

Currently in the process of restoration. Barn finds are becoming increasing popular for some reason. More and more of these cars seem to be discovered in a barn, shed, warehouse, or any sort of storage area to try and keep it safe from the elements while the car increases in value. Here we have a 1968 Shelby GT500 Ford Mustang that was found sitting in a warehouse since 2004.
SHELBY, NC
Motorious

1971 Chevy Nova SS Pulled Out Of A Shipping Container

This incredible car was built by the current owner nearly six year ago and is now ready for another revitalization. The second-generation Chevy Nova is widely considered the ultimate collectors' car within the automotive enthusiast community for the vast engine options, reputation on the drag strip, and classic '70s styling. Without a doubt, the Nova is one of the most iconic American muscle cars ever to hit the American asphalt. Unfortunately, the older age of these cars, combined with the lower production numbers than some of their competitors, makes them pretty hard to find compared to some of the Camaros and Mustangs at the time. So it's cool to see a dedicated builder take it upon themselves to restore and modify one of these rare beasts to keep the Nova spirit alive. That is precisely what is happening with this particular vehicle.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Rare 1976 Cadillac Mirage Pickup Sells For $41K

Do you like the Chevy El Camino, but want something with a bit more style and panache? Maybe what you need is a Cadillac Mirage. The Cadillac Mirage was a custom Caddy created by legendary car customizer Gene Winfield and the folks at Traditional Coach Works. From 1975 to 1976, Traditional Coach Works built around two hundred Mirages by cutting and widening the rear section of Cadillac Coupe de Villes, and grafting in a pickup truck bed. While not necessarily endorsed by General Motors, the Mirage was sold exclusively at Cadillac dealers.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Vehicles#Vehicle Type#Luxury Vehicle#V12#American#European
Motorious

Craigslist Find: 12 Mopar Project Cars

For those who don’t like working on cars, this collection of 12 classic Mopars we found for sale on Craigslist in the Dallas, Texas area isn’t going to be appealing at all. In fact these cars will probably immediately turn off anyone looking for a turn-key classic, because it’s going to take some elbow grease and money to makes these Mopars great again. To those who are so inclined, these could make for some wonderful projects.
DALLAS, TX
Motorious

Viper Red 1966 Chevy Impala Is Impossible To Ignore

The fifth-generation Impala is undoubtedly one of the most iconic cars to ever hit the American automotive performance market because of its instantly recognizable style and passion for power. Under the hood was a wide variety of engine options ranging from smaller 300+ ci V8s to gigantic 454 ci power plants. These options gave us a fantastic power range which went up to over 400 horsepower in the larger V8s. Upon its initial release, one year that was particularly revered in the automotive community was the 1966 production model, which had a very similar style to the Chevelle and virtually cemented the Chevy A-body platform as one of the most outstanding designs all-time in automotive engineering. But, of course, the importance of all of this storytelling is to get you ready for a specific car whose reputation for performance and style far exceeds any other to this day.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1981 Chevy Camaro Z28 Is Up For Grabs With No Reserve

If you’re looking for a late second generation Camaro Z28, this could be your dream car. One of our automotive "guilty pleasures" is the 1977 to 1981 Chevrolet Camaro Z28. What these cars lacked in performance, they most certainly made up for it in attitude. The aggressive, hawk-like beak nose was accentuated by a deep airdam, a rear spoiler, and prominent fender flares. In addition, attractive gradient stripes on the side featured large Z28 callouts, while a similar motif drew attention to the hood scoop.
CARS
Motorious

Three Mopars Stand Out In A Field Of Rotting Cars

These cars were legends of their time and now grace us with the experience of seeing them after decades of sitting. As barn finds continue to rise in popularity within the classic car community due to the increasing rarity of our favorite Mopar, Chevy, and Ford vehicles, we have to wonder what happened to the cars that led them to be abandoned. At the same time, it is fun to marvel at the beautiful pieces of automotive art that seem to spring to life in an array of vintage color schemes. However, we often overlook the more important question when acknowledging the vehicles after decades of sitting, the history. While this particular collection boasts so many cars that we could go on for hours about the various past experiences of the vehicles, we're going to focus on three exceptional vehicles whose legacy still lives on to this day.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

1958 Chevy Apache Truck Is A Fantastic Utility For Your Collection

This is possibly the coolest classic truck to hit the road in recent years as it boasts plenty of performance and style to match. Classic Chevrolet trucks are the most incredible vehicles on the used and collector cars market because of the vast engine options, classic style, and crazy color schemes. These steel-bodied masterpieces have shot up in popularity over the last few years because of the growing interest in vintage automobiles. Trucks are particularly effective vehicles as they combine the utility of a truck with the style and antiquity of a classic car. This particular truck is a fantastic vehicle for any automotive enthusiast who seeks a little more carrying capacity and performance while still providing plenty of benefits of a classic car.
BUYING CARS
Fortune

15 cars that cost more used than they do new

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Despite the declaration by General Motors that the chip crisis is over, it's still a challenge for many people to find a new car these days. Manufacturers,...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Motorious Readers Get More Chances To Win This Fully Restored 1969 Camaro SS

For Chevy enthusiasts, it doesn’t get much better than a first generation Chevy Camaro. It’s one of the most popular cars of all time, especially when you are talking about American made performance cars. Collectors go wild for examples like the 1969 Chevy Camaro SS in any condition, but when they’re in the condition of this Camaro, it becomes a car anyone would want to own and one collectors would pay big money to have. However, this restored 1969 Camaro SS can be yours for as little as $3, thanks to Dream Giveaway.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1940 Willys Swoopster Is The Perfect Cruising Masterpiece

Without a doubt, this car is one of the greatest automotive creations ever to grace the title of restomod!. The 1940s were an incredible time for the automotive industry because the swooping design mainly focused on the fenders and facia. Many Americans fondly remember time spent behind the wheel of a vintage Ford, Chevy, or Cadillac model. However, a few cars have been reserved for a particular class of obscure vehicles made in that time. Among these cars is a name that most of us have heard only when associated with the classic Jeeps of the 1940s. While those military machines were incredible for their time, we aim to talk about a different car that also sports the title of Willy's masterpiece. This is a 1940 Willys Swoopster!
CARS
Motorious

Mr. Norm's 1971 Dodge Charger R/T Hides Some Snags

This car is a beautiful racing legend from a time before the ‘73 oil crisis and is now dealing with a troublesome sale process. The early 1970s were an odd time for the classic Mopar machines we all know and love because of the growing 1973 oil crisis, increased safety regulations, and changing exterior design cues. This all accumulated into a culture that loves or hates those Chargers, Challengers, and Roadrunners from 1971 to 1973. Without a doubt, these controversial cars were the last hurrah of the first Mopar muscle car revolution. Many of these cars can be found decaying in some junkyard or scrap pile, hoping that some automotive enthusiast will come to save them from the rusty grave. That's precisely what happened to this particular car, but it still sits in isolation despite finding an owner a few months ago.
CARS
Motorious

1958 Oldsmobile 88 Is A Striking High Performance Work Of Art

This flamboyant car has good reason for its striking attitude with a massive V8 engine under the hood and luxury to match. 1950s Oldsmobiles are some of the most desirable classic cars on the vintage collectors market because of their advanced performance and beautiful style. These cars follow very similar body styling cues to the famous Tri-Five Chevys we all know and love while at the same time offering far more luxury and comfort features. Who can forget the beautiful swooping lines, whitewall tires, and big V8 engines that these steel-bodied masterpieces were known for? Speed, luxury, and comfort were critical focal points for the creators of these cars, but we know you're not here just to read about the great car. If you happen to be one of the incredible enthusiasts who are willing to take on a piece of automotive history of your own, then this is going to be the perfect car for you.
CARS
Motorious

1967 Dodge Coronet Wipes The Floor With Modern Mopar

This car was able to devastate a modern Challenger Scat Pack with little more than a higher gear ratio and a whole lot of skill. The Dodge Coronet is one of America's favorite classic cars because of its reputation for being one of Dodge's first muscle cars as the predecessor to the Challenger. This legendary status was earned over decades of kicking tail and taking names on the drag strip. While many Mopar fans originally went for the 440 ci V8, some extraordinary car enthusiasts had the chance to equip the famous 426 ci Hemi V8 engine. That powerhouse was underrated at just 426 horsepower, but it has been proven to push out nearly 500 horsepower on the dyno. Without a doubt, this powerhouse was a masterpiece of '60s technological innovation which eventually came to a sad end with the oil crisis and increasing rarity of materials. Of course, we all know what happened next when the Chrysler Hemi was revived and used in modern cars like the Charger and Challengers. This has left many enthusiasts wondering which of the two eras of the Hemi V8 is better. Today, we will find the answer.
CARS
Motor1.com

Cadillacs Pulling Wheelies At Drag Strip Is Luxury Racing Done Right

Like the rest of General Motors, Cadillac is shifting toward battery electric vehicles. The brand’s first EV the Lyriq will arrive in the first half of this year, and it’ll signal a significant change for the American icon that built its brand on powerful V8 luxury cars. Competition in that space had put pressure on Cadillac, leading to the brand embracing performance vehicles over the last decade.
CARS
Motorious

1976 Ford Maverick Utilizes 302 Ci V8 Powerhouse And Style To Match

This forgotten relic is an awesome muscle car masterpiece from the late 1970s. The Ford Maverick has been getting much attention lately because Ford resurrected the name for a truck model. However, today we aim to please the true automotive enthusiasts who remember the Maverick's original state, a muscle car. Though it has been widely forgotten in today's modern muscle car mania, the Ford Maverick is a valuable relic from the past, boasting a long and storied history throughout. With performance that could have rivaled the Ford Mustang at the time and plenty of styles to match, these cars quickly began to take over the popular car culture in America. Nowadays, you can hardly find them anywhere due to their sheer age and the fact that many were used and abused out of existence. So what are enthusiasts like us supposed to do if we want to get our hands on one of these rolling time capsules?
CARS
Motorious

1965 Mustang GT K-Code Sports Great Power And Fastback Style

You could be the owner of this incredible classic American pony car which sports one of the best engines of its time and style to match. Performance has always been a massive focus for the ford Mustang and the various trim levels that populate the pony car lineup. From wild GT500s built by Shelby American to dominate the drag strip and road racing track to the potent GTs, which provide a ton of drivability and performance on the street. These cars seem to be the perfect vehicles for anyone looking to get into a tremendous overall American performance car. While the modern models are certainly insane in terms of their outstanding performance, today, we aim to talk about a car whose reputation for speed came from the first generation of the Mustang.
CARS
Motorious

This General Lee Makes Appearance With Powerful Upgrades

This incredible Mopar may be the perfect opportunity for any classic enthusiast looking for a high performance big-block icon!. The General Lee is a big name within the classic Mopar muscle car community because of the “Dukes Of Hazzard” TV show that swept across the nation and quickly cemented itself as an icon in American car culture. The sight of the vintage Orange paint scraping up against trees, dirt, and tall grass as the Duke brothers ran from the cops is one that brought a smile to everyone’s face in the 1970s. However, most of the cars were demolished during the shooting of the show, which means that anyone with the dream of owning a General Lee of their own would be out of luck. Luckily we have a few particular automotive enthusiasts in the classic car community who are willing to put in the work to recreate one of those classic beasts. This car is a perfect example of that dedication!
LEE COUNTY, NC
Motorious

HellKart Is Sketchy

These cars are some of the fastest performance vehicles of our time and it might just be the perfect donor for your restomodded classic. Hellcats have become incredibly popular in restomodding performance vehicles from the first muscle car revolution. At the same time, the cars themselves are competitive in modern times with a 0-60 mph time of just 3.7 seconds, 707 horsepower, and a top speed of over 200mph. The Hellcat has become the official favorite donor car for any Mopar muscle car project because of the insanely powerful supercharged Hemi V8 and intelligent eight-speed automatic transmission. These extraordinary performance vehicles are the perfect donor for any classic Challenger, Charger, or Barracuda owner who wants to retain the traditional style of their beloved vintage racer while still adding bountiful power and speed.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
37K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy