Michael Keaton’s Batman spotted suited up as the Dark Knight once again in latest Batgirl BTS Images. The images in the link below show what appears to be Keaton (could be stunt stand-in) in his classic 1989 Batman costume. Filming has been taking place in my closest City, Glasgow. As such we are seeing Keaton in Batgirl even though he first appears in The Flash. We have no permission to post the images, which you need even for Twitter embeds these days. Therefore feel free to heck them out Here on social media.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO