ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

'Most of Us Look for Ways to Feel Offended': How to Break Out of Toxic Patterns and Start Living

By Amy M Chambers
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WzgLC_0eG3RF9300

In 2015, I got dumped — at an airport. The breakup was abrupt, and it was painful. It wasn’t the first time I had been dumped, but this time felt particularly traumatic. Perhaps that was due to the nature of the breakup; perhaps it was because I had believed this man and I were bound to be married , but for whatever reason, I was beyond devastated. For months, I did nothing but cry alone in my apartment and write long emails and letters to my ex, begging him to take me back.

Then, something snapped. I woke up and simply knew that something had to change. So, I decided to make a different decision than I had made with past breakups. Instead of blaming my ex and telling all my friends about how it was all his fault, I made a choice to figure out how, this time, it was my fault. I decided that I wanted to learn something from this breakup.

In the year that followed this awful experience, I sought out a mentor to assist me and read numerous books on the power of mindset, choices and happiness. For the first time in my life, I made a vision board. Then, I made a vision and mission statement. I began to follow it. I became a marathon runner. Then I met the man of my dreams. Soon after, I became a COO, became a skier and bought my dream home. We’ve traveled all over the world together. Recently, I found the courage to leave my COO role and start my own business. Today, life is more than exceptionally good, and what I’ve realized is that much of my success boiled down to eight universal truths that I adopted and began to follow.

Read More: 7 Mindsets That Guarantee Enduring Success

Today, my life’s goal is to help others become successful and experience all the joy and fulfillment of their dreams. Here are the eight truths that can help you get there.

1. Our power in life comes from focusing on the things we can control

Anytime that we start to complain, whine, moan or vent about someone or something else that we can’t control, we start to lose the game. While many of us like to look at successful people and think about how lucky they must have gotten, or how fate just smiled on them, this is a losing mentality . I estimate that only roughly 10% of our success is determined by what happens to us; the remaining 90% is a result of how we respond to what happens to us.

Everything we think, say and do in life is a choice. Regardless of what’s happening to us, we always have a choice in how we respond, and when we leave our focus and energy there, we find ways to win and succeed. Knowing that our thoughts and feelings are all choices — including gratitude, happiness, love, acceptance, appreciation and even forgiveness — changes everything.

2. Fear is a product of our imagination

When we feel afraid, it’s often about something that may (or may not) even happen. In general, we fear negative consequences that have not come to pass yet. Sadly, however, us being afraid of something bad happening makes it far more likely to actually happen — the true definition of a self-fulfiling prophecy. When we imagine that we’ll fail, we make it more likely that we will. When we imagine that we’ll be successful and win, we make it more likely that we will.

Fear also inhibits action. But action can help us overcome fear . So, when we’re feeling afraid, that’s when we’re least likely to act, but it’s when we often need to act the most. Whenever we’re telling ourselves a story from a place of fear, we have every opportunity to change the narrative.

3. Mistakes and failure do not run counter to success

They are a part of success. In fact, we often cannot have success without mistakes and failure. When we get comfortable with making mistakes and failing, we allow ourselves to grow and are able to enjoy the process and journey of life so much more. We only truly begin to fail when we feel like we’re failing, when we call it failure. Otherwise, we’re still just in learning mode.

4. Get comfortable with being uncomfortable

The more we’re willing to be uncomfortable, the more that great things can happen for us. And the way to get more comfortable with discomfort is to practice it. Truly successful people don’t shy away from discomfort; they intentionally look for ways to be uncomfortable.

5. Most of us look for ways to feel offended. Start doing the opposite.

It sounds counter-intuitive, but often, many of us want to feel like we’ve been wronged. Our ego subconsciously does this for us. We want to feel like we’ve been damaged, that someone owes us. It can be fun to play the victim .

Successful people never do this. Instead, they always seek to understand others and learn what they don’t know. When something hurts, they don’t make assumptions. Instead, they ask questions, listen and discover. When we’re feeling offended, the most helpful thing we can usually do is recognize it and choose not to be. We gain so much time and energy back by refusing to take things personally.

Read More: How to Stop Taking Things Personally at Work

6. Growth requires change

Many of us want to grow, but most of us are not really willing to experience great change (and the growing pains that come along with change) to get there. We want the reward, but we don’t want to do the work or pay the price for it. If we want things we’ve never had, we have to be willing to do things we’ve never done to get there. When we want to grow, we need to be stretched. When we stretch a rubber band, we’re applying tension and stress to it, and it’s the elasticity that makes that rubber band expand. We, too, must be willing to absorb some tension and stress if we want to expand.

7. Focusing on what you love and are passionate about is key

We should never tolerate or stay in any job, friendship or living environment that makes us miserable. Don’t do things out of obligation. Figure out what lights you up inside and chase that down. It’s critical we evaluate what truly makes us tick inside. When we find jobs we love, we never work a day in our lives. The secret to fulfillment in life is aligning our beliefs and our actions . We must make sure what we dream about — and what we do — are congruent.

8. Yesterday is heavy. Put it down.

Don’t live in the past . It doesn’t matter if you were wronged or mistreated. Focusing on these things — or the past — will not serve us. It has nothing to do with tomorrow. The past is interesting but nothing more. The past can be instructional, but our greatest value to impact ourselves, our lives and the world lies in focusing not on tomorrow or yesterday but today. Staying connected to the present allows us to change the world .

Read More: 4 Ways to Be a Better Communicator and More Present in Conversations

These eight universal truths have changed my entire life. I guarantee that if you start to practice them today with consistency, you will notice major changes in your life too.

Comments / 2

Related
Well+Good

8 Signs Your Relationship Is Really Just a String of Manipulative Love Bombs

Have you ever felt like things were too good to be true with the person you're dating? At the very beginning, perhaps they showered you with compliments, attention, and, in general, made you feel as special as you are. But as soon as you felt comfortable settling into what seemed to be your new normal, your partner flipped the script. You, my friend, may just be the unfortunate subject of a love-bomb situation.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
StaceyNHerrera

Narcissists' break-up threats suggest fear of abandonment

Narcissists use many tactics to get what they want. They are good at making promises and threats they don’t intend to keep and saying hurtful things. Threatening to break up during arguments is no different. For narcissists, threats are often used with their loved ones rather than strangers or co-workers. This is because they have a vested interest in keeping loved ones close.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship
Carrie Wynn

Behaviors Exhibited When Relationship Interest Is Lost

When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
purewow.com

28 Things Your Partner Should Never Say to You (Like Never, Ever)

You’re already clued up on the things you should say to your one and only every day, plus the magic words that can diffuse pretty much any argument. But what about the things your partner should never say to you? Read through our list of blunders and aggressions below and you’ll never need to waste time scrolling through AITA relationship threads on Reddit again.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
marriage.com

14 Tips on How to Control Your Emotions in a Relationship

What are the different emotions in a relationship?. Balancing your emotions in a relationship – Why is it important?. How does your emotional intelligence (EQ) impact your relationships?. All of us feel emotions, and it’s a fact that it’s one of the most vital factors that drive us. How...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How to Handle Feeling Wronged by Your Partner

One of the deepest sources of conflict in a relationship occurs when there’s a breach of trust. When seeking resolution in a relationship, steps include avoiding interrogating, inviting honesty, and recognizing your partner’s perspective. We can make our actions match our goals by treating our partner with a...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
99.9 KTDY

12 Disgusting Habits That Can Ruin a Relationship

We all have some disgusting personal habits. They're sort of an unofficial part of being human, right?. But what happens when we get caught in the act of some socially unacceptable behavior — especially when we're in a relationship?. Judgment, embarrassment and dismissive cover-ups occur, of course. While Sex...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
marriage.com

How to Prove You Love Someone: 20 Honest Things Every Lover Must Do

It is a blessing to be surrounded by people who consider you a valuable part of their lives. These people can include your spouse, children, parents, relatives, friends, and others. But here’s a pivotal question: Do you let them know how important they are to you? Do you express your...
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy