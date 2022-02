The United States says evidence at Ukraine's border shows that Russia is "moving towards an imminent invasion" and is not withdrawing troops, despite Moscow's claims. "The evidence on the ground is that Russia is moving towards an imminent invasion," US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Thursday, as she announced that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will deliver remarks at the United Nations Security Council meeting that morning.

