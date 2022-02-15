ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Ending 205 Live, Details On Replacement

Cover picture for the articleIt took its time. WWE has a lot of television time to fill, meaning they present all kinds of shows. Some of these are quite prominent and among the biggest shows in the history of wrestling, but some of their others just seem to merely exist. You might not even notice...

Former WWE Referee Mickie Jay Passes Away At Age 58

We have some sad news to report today as former WWE referee Mickie Jay Henson has passed away at the age of 59 due to complications from pneumonia, related to COVID-19. Henson officiated his first match in 1987 at the Eddie Graham Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. He then joined WCW in 1992 and went on to referee in some of the promotion’s most memorable matches, including the ending of Goldberg’s historic undefeated streak at the hands of Kevin Nash at Starrcade 1998. Signing with WWE in 2005, Henson then brought his officiating expertise to more incredible bouts for years to come featuring the likes of John Cena, Kurt Angle, The Undertaker, Edge, and many more.
WWE Gives Medical Update On Bobby Lashley

WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley after today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As noted, WWE did an injury angle with Lashley during the WWE Elimination Chamber main event. Early on there was a spot where Rollins put Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. Lashley was distracted by looking at Lesnar in his pod, and didn’t see Theory crash through the glass until it was too late. Officials and medics tended to Lashley as the match continued, and he was then escorted to the back. The timer went off later on when it was time for Lashley to enter the match, but he was not there. This upset Lesnar, who kicked his way out of his own pod and began destroying the other competitors.
WRESTLING RUMORS: What Vince McMahon Thinks Of Cody Rhodes Coming To WWE

It’s a big one. The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works and mostly in a good way. The company has done rather well with just about everything they have done so far and a lot of that is due to the people who run the regular operations. One of them has since departed though and seems to be on his way elsewhere. Now we know what might be waiting on him.
LIVE WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER RESULTS COVERAGE

WWE Elimination Chamber Results – February 19, 2022. – The WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show opens up from the WWE TV Studios in Stamford, Connecticut as Jackie Redmond welcomes us. She’s joined in the studio by Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp. They hype tonight’s show. We get a promo for the Chamber structure. The panel discusses the Chamber matches and then sends us to Kevin Patrick backstage at the Jeddah Super Dome. Patrick is with Natalya, who has a bone to pick with Rhea Ripley. Natalya isn’t happy with Ripley calling herself The Iron Woman of WWE. Natalya says that is her title and she has three Guinness World Records to prove it. Natalya predicts Liv Morgan will win the Women’s Elimination Chamber so that one day she can be as great as Natalya and become a Triple Crown Champion.
Brock Lesnar Reportedly Went Off-Script At WWE Elimination Chamber

Yesterday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia featured competitive matchups while showcasing the company’s biggest stars. In the main event of the show, Brock Lesnar managed to decimate the other 5 men locked in the Elimination Chamber with him, ultimately becoming a 7-time WWE Champion. But...
Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Spinal Surgery, Can Never Wrestle Again

That might be for the best. One of the major criticisms you will hear against wrestlers is that what they do is fake. While it is true that the results of the matches are pre-planned, what you see taking place in the ring is very real, as these people are putting their bodies on the line on a regular basis. That kind of work can wear on wrestlers after a bit and now one of them has had to get a lot of work done to repair the damage.
Important Return Updates On Two Injured WWE Stars

Welcome back. There are a lot of reasons why a wrestler might miss time from the ring and some of them are a lot more serious than others. You never know when you might see someone be put out of action for a long time and that was the case for a pair of prominent WWE stars when they went on the shelf with injuries. Now we have a better time table for their returns.
Catch You Down The Road: Former Champion Finished With Impact Wrestling

The market grows. The wrestling world has changed a lot in recent years and the biggest change has been the amount of wrestlers moving from one company to another. This is not something you normally see happen this often and it has made for some exciting changes. That seems to be the case again, as another former champion has departed her company to see what else is out there.
Two Huge Title Matches Set For AEW Revolution

The show continues to build. We are just over two weeks away from AEW Revolution and that means things are starting to pick up. If there is one thing that AEW does better than perhaps anything else, it is make the big shows work well. That is usually the case due to the amount of high quality matches that they put on and now we know two more of the bigger matches on the card.
Stipulation Expected To Be Added To WWE Elimination Chamber Grudge Match

It’s a different way to go. There are all kinds of wrestling matches throughout any given week and the majority of them are under the standard set of rules. Then there are some special matches which have some different rules for one reason or another. Some of these are rather interesting and can make a match better, which is what WWE is hoping for with an upcoming stipulation.
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE May Be Running Another Big Show On WrestleMania Saturday

They have a spot available. We are about six weeks away from WrestleMania 38 and the show is already starting to come together. Once Elimination Chamber is out of the way, we should be good to go for the final stretch of the Road To WrestleMania. These are some of the most important shows of the year for WWE, but another branch of the company has something to look forward to as well.
WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. – The WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX opens up on a tape delay from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Michael Cole welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Graves is replacing Pat McAfee again this week because McAfee was at the NFL Super Bowl last Friday when this episode was taped.
Note On Expected Attendance For WWE Elimination Chamber, More Backstage Details

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has a variety of details on WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, including the expected attendance for the show and other backstage notes. According to Johnson, the expected attendance for the show is between 15,000 and 20,000 fans due to social distancing guidelines...
Backstage News On What Happened With The Usos and The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos was scheduled for WWE Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, but the match never happened. The Viking Raiders came to the ring for the match, the final match before the main event, but they were immediately attacked by The Usos. The Usos destroyed the #1 contenders at ringside, and slammed Ivar on top of Erik before walking off.
WWE Stars Announce New Upcoming Reality Series

It’s another way to see them. There is a lot of programming in WWE and some of it can be a little bit different than others. While you get to see a lot of traditional in-ring action, you can also see some material that focuses on the behind the scenes aspects of the wrestlers’ lives. That can make for some interesting television time and now we will be seeing a fresh take on the idea.
LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN TAPING RESULTS COVERAGE

– The WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX opens up on a tape delay from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Michael Cole welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Graves is replacing Pat McAfee again this week because McAfee was at the NFL Super Bowl last Friday when this episode was taped.
Look: Wild Knockout At UFC Vegas 48 Is Going Viral

David Onama has delivered a violent knockout of Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 48. Onama started teeing off on Benitez before the latter couldn’t get up anymore. This all came in the first round as well as the fight didn’t even last a full minute. Onama started out...
There Goes The Gold: Title Change Takes Place On WWE SmackDown

History has been made! Titles are one of the easiest concepts to understand in all of wrestling. You have one wrestler holding a championship and someone else wants it. That sets up a title match where one person emerges with the championship and you go in whatever direction you want to head. It is something that has worked for the better part of ever and that was the case again this week.
