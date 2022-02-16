ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pep Guardiola Claims 'Some' Manchester City Stars 'Underperformed' in 5-0 Champions League Rout of Sporting CP

By Adam Booker
 5 days ago
City kicked off their Champions League knockout campaign in style, with goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, and Raheem Sterling, setting the Blues on an all but guaranteed path to the quarter-finals.

Despite the scoreline, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claimed that his side still have a lot to work on ahead of the second leg in a fortnight's time at the Etihad Stadium.

While the Catalan coach did not name any players in particular during his post-match debrief, Guardiola was quick to point out that some of his squad were not fully up to scratch at the Estádio José Alvalade.

"Some players under performed," Pep Guardiola said after the match.

"We lost easy balls, but today we were so clinical. Every time we arrived in the first 20 minutes, we scored. The difference is not 0-5; they (Sporting CP) attacked with lots of players and we punish them with counter attacks."

The Manchester City boss continued, "The players know me, we can do better. A few players didn't do what they have to do in the build-up. I'm incredibly happy, please don't misunderstand me, but we can do better."

Fortunately for the Catalan manager, the Premier League outfit will have plenty of time to work out the various kinks in their performance until the Portuguese champions come to the Etihad Stadium for the second leg.

Up next for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City however, is a Premier League showdown with Tottenham, as they continue to close in on their fourth league title in five seasons.

