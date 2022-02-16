Inter vs. Liverpool odds, expert picks and prediction

On Wednesday, Liverpool visits San Siro to take on Inter. Kick-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the Inter vs. Liverpool odds and lines, and make our best Champions League bets, picks and predictions.

Liverpool currently sits second in the English Premier League.

The Reds got to this point in the UEFA Champions League by winning Group B. They were one of three teams, along with Ajax and Bayern Munich, to win all six group stage games.

Liverpool is led by F Mohamed Salah who has 16 goals in 22 matches played throughout EPL competition. M Jordan Henderson is the only notable injury for the visitors as his status is unknown due to a cut on his knee.

Inter will be without M Nicolò Barella who is suspended after he received a red card in their final group stage game.

Inter finished second in the Real Madrid-led Group D as it finished with 3 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw with just 8 goals scored against 5 conceded. Internazionale is second in Serie A play (16-6-2).

Inter vs. Liverpool: Odds, picks and predictions

Money line: Inter +245 (bet $100 to win $245) | Liverpool +107 (bet $100 to win $107) | Draw +250

Inter +245 (bet $100 to win $245) | Liverpool +107 (bet $100 to win $107) | Draw +250 Over/Under: 2.5 (O: -120 | U: -105)

Prediction

Liverpool 2, Inter 0

BET on LIVERPOOL (+107).

While Inter is a good side in Serie A competition, it hasn’t shown nearly enough against Champions League sides to assume it can keep pace with Liverpool.

Inter lost twice to Real Madrid and drew Shakhtar Donetsk, Ukraine’s top team.

Meanwhile, Liverpool crushed their competition which included Athletico Madrid, Porto and Milan — all sides that are playing well in their respective league.

Liverpool’s body of work in the EPL, the deepest league in the world, also shouldn’t be overlooked.

The Reds lead the league in goals per game and have also given up the fourth-fewest goals. Liverpool should be able to come out on top with Salah captaining the attack and D Virgil Van Dijk on the backline.

“LEAN” to the UNDER 2.5 (-105).

In Inter’s matches with Real Madrid, the best competition it has taken on this year, it lost 1-0 and 2-0. Despite that goals could flow from Liverpool’s elite attack, Inter has done a good job of shutting it down.

Inter was also held scoreless in three of its Champions League games. Liverpool has a terrific defense, giving up just 19 goals across 24 EPL games and 6 goals in their six group stage games.

Inter has allowed 20 goals in 24 Serie A matches and gave up just five in its group stage round. Both teams have proven to have quality game plans and solid defense.

This is near even-money value due to Liverpool’s elite attack, but considering what Inter did to Real, I’ll side with fewer goals in this one.

