New route out of Charleston airport connects passengers to Connecticut’s second-largest city

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new airline service will soon begin at Charleston International Airport with a destination in the northeast.

Avelo Airlines announced Wednesday it will begin nonstop service between the Lowcountry and New Haven, Connecticut this spring.

The new route, from Charleston International Airport to Tweed-New Haven Airport, will take fight beginning May 5 th . “Avelo becomes the 12th airline serving CHS,” said airport leaders.

Service between CHS and HVN will initially operate on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, before a fourth weekly flight on Saturday is added, beginning May 26.

Routes Departs Arrives Inaugural Flight, May 5: Thursday CHS-HVN 5:05 p.m. 7:05 p.m. HVN-CHS 1:00 p.m. 3:05 p.m. May 6-25: Tuesday, Thursday & Sunday CHS-HVN 2:25 p.m. 4:25 p.m. HVN-CHS 11:40 a.m. 1:45 p.m. Effective May 26: Tuesday, Thursday & Sunday CHS-HVN 1:30 p.m. 3:30 p.m. HVN-CHS 10:45 a.m. 12:50 p.m. Saturday CHS-HVN 1:55 p.m. 3:55 p.m. HVN-CHS 11:10 a.m. 1:15 p.m.

“Today’s announcement is yet another exciting milestone in our rapidly growing low-cost, nonstop service for Lowcountry travelers,” said Elliott Summey, Charleston Airport Director and CEO. “It is exciting to have another new air carrier at Charleston International and our first nonstop service to New Haven, Connecticut. Avelo’s partnership with Charleston International solidifies our commitment to increasing flights to the Northeast.”

“Charleston — say hello to Avelo. We are excited to offer Charleston exclusive nonstop service to Southern Connecticut. With our low fares and HVN’s unmatched convenience, Avelo makes getting to Connecticut and all the region has to offer easier than ever,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “We look forward to welcoming Charleston to Avelo’s rapidly expanding national network of popular destinations.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.