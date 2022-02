Note: This review covers the single-player campaign of Total War: Warhammer 3. Keep an eye out for our multiplayer review soon after launch. We've finally come to the end of the sweeping dark fantasy trilogy that began six years ago, and Total War: Warhammer 3 is a worthy capstone. With interesting campaign mechanics that build up rivalries between its memorable main cast and several new armies that don't play like anything we've seen in Total War before, it excels on just about every level, strategic and tactical. And a collection of little quality-of-life changes carried over from other recent Total War games tie the single-player campaign up with a nice little bloodsoaked bow.

