The recently announced Futurama reboot should be a cause for excitement. However, the show is facing some backlash over John DiMaggio not being included in the reboot. The ‘BenderGate’ hashtag has trended on Twitter, with fans of Futurama threatening to boycott the series if DiMaggio is not brought on to reprise his role as Bender. According to IndieWire, DiMaggio is interested in being a part of the reboot, but negotiations are presently at a standstill, which is why he is not currently part of the returning cast. This is apparently related to DiMaggio’s requested pay. Futurama fans feel that Bender is the heart of the show, and no one else can fill John DiMaggio’s shoes.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO