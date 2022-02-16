ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK inflation rises at fastest rate in almost 30 years

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LONDON — Inflation in the United Kingdom has risen at the fastest rate in almost 30 years as increased costs for energy, housing and transportation squeezed household budgets. The consumer price index ticked up to 5.5% in the 12 months through January and was up from 5.4% the...

WRAL News

Fed: Faster rate hikes are likely if inflation stays high

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve policymakers concluded last month that they would accelerate their tightening of credit if inflation failed to slow in the coming months. Most officials agreed that faster interest rate hikes would be needed “if inflation does not move down” as the Fed's policymaking committee expects, according to the minutes of the central bank’s late January policy meeting, which were released Wednesday.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Fastest rent rise in five years adds to concerns over UK cost of living crisis

Private rents in the UK are rising at the fastest rate in five years, ratcheting up the cost of living burden on millions of households. The average cost of renting for UK tenants rose by 2% in 2021 – the largest annual increase since 2017, figures from the Office for National Statistics show. Soaring rental prices, coupled with inflation hitting 5.5% in January, will pile further pressure on the government to increase support for vulnerable families.
HOMELESS
Reuters

UK wages hit by inflation, unemployment rate steady

LONDON (Reuters) - Workers in Britain saw their earnings shrink when adjusted for inflation in late 2021, data from the Office for National Statistics showed, adding to signs of a growing squeeze on living standards in the country. Regular earnings fell by 0.8% in real terms using statisticians’ preferred CPIH...
BUSINESS
Rishi Sunak
WRAL News

World shares mixed as investors eye Ukraine, inflation

BANGKOK — World shares were mixed Monday as investors watched for developments in Ukraine after Russia rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops away from Ukraine’s northern border. U.S. markets will be closed for a holiday but futures were higher. Shares rose in early...
WORLD
Reuters

'Growth' stocks still not cheap, cautions JPMorgan

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Tech-dominated "growth" stocks are still not cheap despite some sharp falls over the last six months, analysts at U.S. investment bank JPMorgan cautioned on Monday. The so-called FAANGs have seen some of their COVID-era surges cut back this year, with Facebook (.FB.O) down 38%, Apple...
STOCKS
WRAL News

US Fed governor opens door to half-point rate hike in March

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Monday that she was open to lifting interest rates by more than the traditional quarter-point at the central bank's next meeting in March. Bowman's comments came after several officials on Friday pushed back against the idea of a half-point increase in...
BUSINESS
UPI News

Journalists' club in China 'dismayed' by Olympics reporting environment

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A journalist's club based in China said Monday it was "dismayed" the reporting environment for foreign journalists at the Winter Olympic Games did not live up to expected standards. "The Foreign Correspondents' Club of China is dismayed that the conditions for independent reporting in China continue...
SPORTS
WRAL News

Australian electricity generator AGL rejects $5.8B offer

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia's largest electricity generator, AGL Energy, has rejected an 8 billion Australian dollar ($5.8 billion) takeover bid from tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Canadian investment firm Brookfield, who want to accelerate the company's transition away from coal-fired power. The Australian founder of software company Atlassian and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WRAL News

Boris Johnson scraps remaining COVID restrictions in England

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that he is scrapping the last domestic coronavirus restrictions in England, including the requirement for people with COVID-19 to self-isolate, even as he acknowledged the potential for new and more deadly variants of the virus. Johnson told lawmakers in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL News

Storm helps Poland hit wind energy record: 30% of power

WARSAW, Poland — Deadly high winds that struck Northern Europe last week generated a record level of wind energy for Poland, covering some 30% of the demand in a country where most of its electricity comes from coal, Poland's power distribution operator said Monday. On Wednesday evening when gale-force...
ENVIRONMENT
WRAL News

China sanctions Raytheon, Lockheed over Taiwan deal

TAIPEI, Taiwan — China said Monday it will impose new sanctions on U.S. defense contractors Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin due to their arms sales to Taiwan, stepping up a feud with Washington over security and Beijing’s strategic ambitions. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced the move at...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Voices: Is it the right time to be ending Covid restrictions? Nobody knows – least of all Boris Johnson

It is unfortunate that Boris Johnson’s plan to declare the end of Covid should have coincided with Her Majesty The Queen, aged 95, testing positive for the disease.Is Johnson declaring a premature end to this deadly pandemic to appease his unhinged backbenchers, a great number of whom would, given the choice, have never actually declared the beginning of it?Is his decision to end restrictions a month early a desperate ploy to find a way through to the end of the Downing Street party saga, without it proving terminal to him?Or is it, actually, the right time to be doing it?...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Requirement to self-isolate after positive Covid test to end next week

The legal duty to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus will end next week, the Prime Minister is due to announce as part of his “living with Covid” plan.Downing Street said Boris Johnson intends to repeal all pandemic regulations that restrict public freedoms in England when he lays out his vision for the future on Monday.Mr Johnson is expected to tell MPs upon their return from Parliament’s February recess that the vaccine programme, testing and new treatments can be relied upon to keep the public safe.It comes after ministers said new variants of the virus are expected to follow a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
WRAL News

WRAL News

