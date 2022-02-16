UK inflation rises at fastest rate in almost 30 years

It is unfortunate that Boris Johnson’s plan to declare the end of Covid should have coincided with Her Majesty The Queen, aged 95, testing positive for the disease.Is Johnson declaring a premature end to this deadly pandemic to appease his unhinged backbenchers, a great number of whom would, given the choice, have never actually declared the beginning of it?Is his decision to end restrictions a month early a desperate ploy to find a way through to the end of the Downing Street party saga, without it proving terminal to him?Or is it, actually, the right time to be doing it?...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 32 MINUTES AGO