Death toll rises to 78 from mudslides after storm in Brazil

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePETROPOLIS – The death toll from devastating mudslides and floods that swept through a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state has reached 78, Gov. Claudio Castro said Wednesday afternoon. The city of Petropolis was slammed by a deluge Tuesday, and Castro said almost 400 people were left...

